10 Best Diesels Of All-Time - Diesel World

The Most Revered Oil-Burners Ever Assembled

From the farm to the highway, construction equipment to gen-sets, and emergency vehicles to the trucks we drive every day, diesels have built—and continue to build—America. Even beyond our borders, in every mechanized blue-collar segment of the world, you’ll find a diesel in charge of the lion’s share of the workload. And although it goes without saying that all engine manufacturers strive to turn out the best product possible for every application, some power plants are simply better than others. Be it due to their durability, mechanical simplicity, or horsepower potential, these oil-burners are a cut above the rest—and we have 10 of the best diesels ever concocted to tell you about in the pages that follow.

Many of our choices hearken back to the good old days, before the emissions crunch had completely taken hold and acronyms like EGR, DPF, and SCR had yet to complicate and ultimately cause so many of the reliability issues we’re familiar with today. Names like Cummins, International, Caterpillar, Detroit, John Deere, GM, and Mack all made the list, and the engines we’ve selected represent some of the finest examples of compression-ignition on the planet. Even with most of them now out of production, they remain celebrated and treasured. Without further ado, and in no particular order, we give you “the list”…

International DT466

6BT Cummins

3406 CAT

7.3L Power Stroke

Cummins 855 Big Cam

John Deere 50 Series 6-619

Mack E7

Detroit Diesel 60 Series

KTA Cummins

6.6L Duramax