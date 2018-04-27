FORD DIESEL SHORTCOMINGS, FROM ’94.5 TO PRESENT

It’s true that all engines have their unique sets of issues. Every powerplant that’s ever been produced ends up with problem areas that are exclusive to that specific design. Still, other failures aren’t engine-specific (e.g., emissions components) and exist across the entire spectrum, regardless of brand. Add in a little wear, tear, and age and you start to see not only an ever-expanding list of part failures, but failures that were rare just five years ago now becoming commonplace.

Be they mechanical, electronic, or emissions-related, no engine is without its weak points. This is why we’ve composed a comprehensive list of the key problems associated with the best-selling diesel engine in the truck segment: Power Stroke. From the 7.3L’s relatively minor quirks to the 6.0L’s extensive rap sheet, and the 6.4L’s mild-to-catastrophic setbacks to the trials and tribulations facing the current 6.7L, we’ve got you covered. On ’94.5 to present Blue Ovals, the following issues will be the most common foes you’ll face with your truck. DW