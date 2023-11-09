Taking the road less traveled can be long and hard in diesel motorsports. Long nights and even longer weekends lay ahead for anyone willing to venture outside the box. But no one ever said trailblazing would be easy! As the owners and teams behind the following engines will tell you, doing things a bit differently pays big dividends when you finally reach your goals. And for the company’s involved in these wild engine concepts, the accompanying free advertising alone is invaluable. From the lone Power Stroke-equipped Pro Stock Ford in diesel truck pulling to a blown Duramax literally crawling out of a tube chassis ’37 Chevrolet coupe, some very unique engines have been campaigned in recent years.

And just when you thought nothing new under the sun could be done with the Cummins platform, a drag racing newcomer came along with a common-rail second-gen index racer and promptly put his own distinct spin on the 6.7L. While the purpose for the engines being profiled this month varies from the dirt to the drag strip, the common theme for these off-the-wall powerplants is horsepower, lots of it. On the low-end, it’s 2,000 hp. And on the high-end, it’s 3,000 hp or higher. If you find yourself at an event this summer, look them up. Chances are they’ll be the undisputed fan favorites.

SOURCES

ARP

800.826.3045

arpdiesel.com

ATS Diesel

720.699.8126

atsdiesel.com

Banks Power

800.601.8072

bankspower.com

Exergy Performance

616.551.4330

exergyperformance.com

EZ Lynk

ezlynk.com

Haisley Machine

877.948.3164

haisleymachine.com

Hypermax Engineering

847.428.5655

gohypermax.com

PSI Superchargers

480.820.6511

psisuperchargers.com

S&S Diesel Motorsport

ssdiesel.com

Wagler Competition Products

812.636.0391

waglercompetition.com

Whipple Superchargers

559.442.1261

whipplesuperchargers.com