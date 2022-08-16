Truck Of The Week

6,000 RPM, Anyone?

Jesse Warren’s infamous, fireball-throwing Super Stock Ford known as “Shark Bait,” hit the dirt recently. This time it was sporting a 5.0-inch single turbo, which was kept in its happy place thanks to running the 6.0L-based, 7.0L displacement Power Stroke way upstairs. How does 6,023 rpm and 133 psi of boost sound! Even despite losing cylinder number 6 at the start of the pull, the cut-tire Amarillo yellow Super Duty yanked the sled 308 feet. The downed cylinder was traced back to the intake valve guides being a bit too tight. With the problem solved, look for Shark Bait’s 8-cylinder encore performance soon. It should be wild.

Source: https://www.warrendiesel.com/

Highlights

Would You Pay $55K For An Immaculate OBS Ford?

Just as the question asks, would you fork over nearly $55,000 for an unbelievably clean, low-mile 7.3L Power Stroke old body style Ford? Too late…someone already bought this one. Listed by King of Cars & Trucks Inc., the ’96 F-350 XLT has just 39,000 miles on the odometer and looks all but trapped in time, both inside and out. The interior is the love-it or hate-it red, but the fact that the 7.3L is backed by the ZF-5 manual adds a certain level of masculinity to the regular cab OBS. The truck reportedly garnered a deposit within just six hours of being listed for sale.

Source: https://www.njtruckking.com/

EV Discrimination

These John Daly memes are speaking our language now! At this point you’ve likely seen (or at least heard) about the exploits of John Daly, the professional golfer with very few F’s to give. A steady diet of pack-after-pack of M&M’s, and all-you-can-drink Cokes and smokes while out on the course is now the stuff of legend, and proves you don’t have to be at the height of physical shape to live at the top of every sport. Here, the unofficial poster boy for professional golf, Tiger Woods, encounters Daly on the course—and the comparison between a squeaky-clean-burning Cummins X15 and a 1.6 million-mile 3406 Cat couldn’t be any more accurate.

Source: https://www.facebook.com/TheDirtyOldTrucker

With signs like these showing up at parking garages around the country, one has to wonder if electric vehicles will be unwelcome in certain parking facilities going forward? Do EV’s present a viable public safety risk? Given the catastrophic and almost unquenchable nature of a battery fire, banning EV’s from parking garages doesn’t seem all that implausible. After all, fire departments would have their work cut out for them trying to access a battery fire several floors up, and in a facility with ceilings well under seven feet in height.

And Here Come The Repos…

Remember all that “stimulus” money handed out during the pandemic? Remember the crazy purchases and down payments you were seeing virtually everywhere you looked? Now throw in historic gas prices, runaway inflation, and the beginnings of a major recession and you get the perfect economic storm where banks recollect assets and repo drivers work ‘round the clock. According to an ABC News story, the owner of a repossession company and president of the Nevada Association of Licensed Repossessors believes that, on average, 15,000 repos per day are coming, nationwide…

Source: https://newschannel20.com/news/nation-world/repossession-surge-looming-as-some-new-car-owners-struggle-to-make-payments-perfect-economic-storm-inflation-soaring-gas-prices-federal-pandemic-relief-program?fbclid=IwAR0X02x83i56Aw1PrQltUrMnB9kkrF-_xdEqwC2MuHVDPHvL3-WoyZUacxY

Events

The Biggest OBS Show Of The Year

If you’re in the Shelbyville, Kentucky area the weekend of August 19-20, you can get a sneak-peek at the kind of high-caliber, dirt-slinging competition you’ll find at the Scheid Diesel Extravaganza the following weekend. The Horsepower in Horse Country event, sanctioned by the Lucas Oil Pro Pulling League and held at the Shelby County Fairgrounds, kicks off both nights at 6:30, with the gates opening up at 4 pm. Pro Stock diesel trucks (i.e. 3.6-inch smooth bore), Limited Pro Stock diesel trucks (3.0-inch smooth bore), and Hot Farm Tractors will be part of the ground-pounding action.

Source: https://www.propulling.com/

The No BS OBS truck show returns to Brooks, Oregon the weekend of August 19 and 20 to celebrate all things ’80-’97 F-series and Bronco. With a show ‘n shine, vendor row and swap meet all rolled into one, this is the biggest OBS-specific event in the country, and it’s hosted by OBS Solutions. Some OBS owners turn out to buy, sell, or trade parts, enter their pride and joy in the show ‘n shine competition (in which places and prizes are awarded), and some come just to spectate, but the turnout is always big and proves the old F-series trucks are still alive and well.

Source: https://obssolutions.net/