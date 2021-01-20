Diesel World Gone Racin’ (Again) - Diesel World

Diesel Racing Returns to Indiana for Round 2 of the Diesel World Drags

With much of the racing world still struggling through some sort of regional, legal or logistical paralysis following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, we kept things simple. We returned to Wagler Motorsports Park for Round 2 of the Diesel World Drags. The blazing-fast encore to our first Covid-19 era drag race was held on July 11th and some of the heaviest hitters in the business turned out to compete—and this time spectators were allowed through the gates. Among the All Star cast of Diesel World drivers that answered the call were Jared Jones in the Scheid Diesel rail, Firepunk Diesel’s Larson Miller in the Hot Shot’s Secret Pro Mod S10, and Johnny Gilbert in Stainless Diesel’s 2,500hp Pro Street Dodge.

In addition to many of the usual ODSS suspects, several new builds went down the track for the first time. This included the long-awaited debut of Ben Shadday’s new Cummins-powered Corvette Pro Mod, Wagler’s ear-ringing blown Duramax rail, and Cameron Davis’ 6.70 Index Duramax. The humid summer air was hot and thick, but the track prep was amazing, yielding a 1.07-second 60-foot at one point, a slew of 4’s and low 5’s, and at least one new personal best trap speed over the course of the weekend. In short, a lot happened. Lucky for you, if you missed the Diesel World live-stream, we’ve got the full recap of all the action in the pages that follow.

Huge thanks to all the Diesel World event sponsors that stepped up to make this happen. Smeding Diesel (Presented by), WyoTech (Right Lane Sponsor), Luxe Offroad (Left Lane Sponsor), Exergy Performance (Burn Out Box Sponsor), Goerend Transmission, S&S Motorsport, Hot Shot’s Secret (Pro Mod Sponsor), KC Turbos, Stainless Diesel and Wagler Motorsports Park. There is no possible way we’d be able to support diesel motorsports without your support. Thank you, thank you, thank you.