Truck Of The Week

Ford Launches The ‘23 Super Duty

We know, we know. The grille… But just like in ’17, Ford’s Super Duty redesign will grow on the masses—that will no doubt continue to buy them—eventually. The bed steps will likely grow on you, too. So far, there is yet to be word on a power increase for the 2023 6.7L Power Stroke, but early press releases make mention of a unique turbo, upgraded exhaust manifolds, and unique tuning that targets best-in-class horsepower and torque. Other features that caught our eye were Ford’s mention of dynamic bending headlights, which we can only assume means that they move according to steering inputs, and Ford’s onboard scales with smart hitch system, which estimates cargo weight in real time.

Source: https://www.ford.com/

More OEM News

2024 GM HD’s: More Power, Enhanced Interior, And Smarter Technology

Beginning in the first quarter of 2023, you’ll be able to get your hands on a 2024 model Chevrolet Silverado HD. After treating its trucks to a fresh front-end appearance (new fascia, headlights, grille, and more), GM turned its attention to the L5P Duramax, which will produce 470 hp and 975 lb-ft of torque. Max towing capacity for a properly equipped 3500 HD checks in at 36,000 pounds, and adaptive cruise control with a trailer in tow has been added to the line’s long list of state-of-the-art trailering technologies. Inside the cab of the new Silverado HD’s, you’ll find a totally new interior available on LT trims and up, and a new, 13.4-inch-diagonal infotainment screen and 12.3-inch-diagonal configurable driver information center.

Source: https://www.chevrolet.com/

2023 Ram 2500 Rebel Unveiled

Last but not least, Ram has some news for its off-road-savvy customers. For 2023, the Ram 2500 Heavy Duty Rebel, a model positioned between Laramie and Power Wagon, will offer buyers off-road performance features straight from the factory, and it will be optionable with the 6.7L Cummins. The standard output Cummins produces 370 hp and 850 lb-ft of torque, and is paired with the 68RFE six-speed. Off-road-friendly features and options include an electronic rear locker, rear limited slip differential, aggressive 33-inch tires, skid plates that protect the fuel tank and transfer case, and an optional 12,000-pound, factory-installed Warn winch.

Source: https://www.ramtrucks.com/

Highlights

Firepunk’s Pro Mod Progress

Meet Firepunk’s Pro Mod replacement for its record-setting Hot Shot’s Secret S10. Their ’70 Duster project is coming along and is currently living at Reese Brothers Race Cars. As you can see, the D&J all-aluminum Executioner Cummins is being used for mockup purposes, and will be the power plant that will hopefully propel them even deeper into the 3’s next season. We plan to watch this build progress throughout the winter and will report back with updates as often as we can. After all, with the stellar track record their S10 had, this might be the hot-rod that rewrites the record books.

Source: https://shop.firepunk.com/

Unicorns Do Exist!

The guys at Complete Performance hunted down what is perhaps the lowest-mile, 7.3L Power Stroke old body style Ford in existence, a ZF-5 equipped F-Super Duty with only 900 miles on the odometer. In storage for 25 years, the one-of-a-kind find brought Chris Rutledge all the way up to Illinois from his native Texas to retrieve it—and boy was it worth it. The OBS is said to have only spent three days outside since being purchased a quarter century ago and the sheet metal shows it. It’s possibly the most immaculate version of a ’92-’97 Ford we’ve ever seen, a truck truly trapped in time.

Source: https://cpaddict.com/

Emissions-Friendly 526hp ’21 Ram

When he isn’t chasing 3’s in his radial tire’d Pro Mod Nova, Hardway Performance’s Ryan Milliken is fine-tuning late-model, emission intact Rams. His latest feat entailed gleaning 526-rwhp and 1,262 lb-ft of torque out of a ’21 Ram 3500 H.O. model Cummins. The test mule was equipped with the Aisin AS68RC automatic transmission, which Milliken believes is within the commercial-grade six-speed’s threshold for pain at this power level (don’t count on a 68RFE living at this power level indefinitely though…). To keep the factory emissions system happy, the tuning doesn’t allow power beyond stock to be produced until the powertrain is up to operating temp, which bodes well for not clogging up the DPF prematurely.

Source: https://hardwayperformance.com/

Events

Rudy’s Canceled, Wagler’s Attendance Up

With news that the final ODSS race of the year, Rudy’s Fall Truck Jam, was canceled due to Hurricane Ian, many racers packed up and headed to Wagler Motorsports Park instead. There, the 2022 Wagler Fall Nationals played host to both drag racing and truck and tractor pulling. Familiar ODSS racer, Landon Miller, claimed the win in the Daily Driver drag race category. Austin Denny showed up with his Pro Street 6.0L Ford, which turned in a 5.35 at 131 mph to end the season. Justin Zeigler was on the grounds as well, and he put his Pro Street Dodge to the test in no-prep, even making it to the finals. Over in the dirt, Adam Kincade’s Hill Brothers Dodge got the big win in the Limited Pro Stock diesel truck class.

Source: https://waglermotorsportspark.com/

Parts Rack

All New Auto Agent 3 – EZ LYNK

The all-new Auto Agent 3 includes all that EZ LYNK has to offer for your vehicle, providing real-time communication with the vehicle, in person or remotely. This allows for precise data analysis and improved vehicle diagnosis. Additionally, the new compact form expands applications in which Auto Agent users can benefit.

Not sure how to diagnose a check engine light? No problem! The EZ LYNK Cloud allows a remote connection between your vehicle and your preferred technician. This bidirectional connection allows you to share critical vehicle data & diagnostic trouble codes. This connection also allows your technician to provide important vehicle firmware updates to keep your vehicle operating in tip top shape.

Commercial Vehicle Operators can track Electronic Logs with EZ LYNK ELD. Plug & Play installation of the Auto Agent 3 provides a fast, “EZ” install in Semi-Trucks, Hot Shot Pickups, Commercial Vans, and Busses. Track Driver Logs, IFTA Fuel Tax, Receipts and Driver Inspection Reports with ease and accuracy with the EZ LYNK ELD app.

Source: http://ezlynk.com/