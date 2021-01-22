Hot products - Diesel World

30 Exciting Products for Every Diesel Enthusiast

It’s fairly often that you’ll see some new-fangled “Diesel Buyer’s Guide” floating around, but this time we wanted to do something a little different. We reached out to a number of parts suppliers and asked what was flying off their shelves–the stuff that people were actually buying. The idea is that if other enthusiasts are buying it, you might need it too! Not surprisingly, we received a mix of replies and the product spectrum more or less ran the gambit. Most of the pieces we were told were moving could be classified as “replacement upgrades;” these parts that are stock–only better. Upgraded transmission parts, filters, turbos, and fuel systems were all at the top of the list, with items like complete transmissions also being included, as folks are finally getting the time to undertake such projects. So without further ado, let’s look at what’s the market is talking about!

Industrial Injection

6.7L Cummins CP4 to CP3 Conversion Kit

The Industrial Injection 6.7L Cummins CP4 to CP3 conversion kit is a great way to increase the reliability and performance of the fuel system in your 2019+ 6.7L Cummins. There’s no tuning needed, our CP3 Conversion Kit is a direct replacement for the factory CP4 and will not cause check engine lights. No need to spend extra money on custom tuning or programmers, our kit works with the factory tuning. It’s also emissions compliant! Our CP3 Conversion Kit has been designed to be used with all of the factory emissions equipment. Your truck will run as if it was from the factory. The CP3 fuel pump is proven to have longevity and to be reliable in performance applications and the CP4 has known failure issues that cannot be remedied. These issues, if they occur, can cause damage to other major fuel system components. To help increase rail pressure when fueling to higher rpms we have also designed these pumps with our industry leading 10mm stroker shaft.

Industrial Injection

800.955.0476

industrialinjection.com

Thunder Series Single Turbo Kits:

Available for 5.9L and 6.7L Cummins from 2003-2018

The Thunder 330 is Industrial’s latest effort to achieve performance perfection. The Thunder 330 was designed to handle multiple fueling upgrades and comes equipped with an extended tip 62mm FMW compressor wheel and 6 pad 360-degree thrust bearing. The Thunder 330 utilizes the 74mm turbine wheel and has an appealing compressor housing. The Thunder 330 uses a .80 A/R exhaust housing in which we modify the angle of the exhaust nozzle, maximize the wastegate ports, and enlarge the wastegate chamber for full wastegate travel. The Thunder 330 can support over 600hp and is the best all-round performance turbo on the market.

Industrial Injection

800.955.0476

industrialinjection.com

“Keeping the 48RE Alive and Well”

Goerend Billet 48RE Pump gears

With Chrysler Reman pumps no longer available and full transmission cores becoming harder to find. When other aftermarket pump gear options did not meet our quality and tolerance standards, we partnered with Boundary Racing Pumps. They’re experts in their field, and designed a 48RE pump gear set that not only hold the tight clearances needed to maintain consistent pressures, but also flow up to 15% more volume than stock gears. Boundary Tough-Goerend tested-48RE pump gears come in serial numbered, double heat-treated chromoly steel that will not wear like powdered-metal process gears.

Goerend Transmission Inc.

563.778.2719

goerend.com

Sinister Diesel

2017-2020 Ford F250-450 Coolant Filtration Kit

Sinister’s new billet filtration head is the same reliable function with a new streamline design. This application will come standard with a CAT filter, and all hoses are multi-layer silicone hoses rated for coolant.

Sinister Diesel

888.966.6543

sinister.com

DP Tuner SCT GTX

DP Tuner offers custom tuning for your Power Stroke, whether it be a 7.3L, 6.0L, 6.4L, or 6.7L. Tunes are available for a variety of options including built transmissions, fuel upgrades, and nitrous or water-methanol injection. Tunes for newer trucks are DPF-on only.

DP Tuner

828.221.0076

dp-tuner.com

Sinister Diesel

Intake System for the 2019-2020 Ram 6.7 Cummins application

The Sinister Intake system is manufactured out of aluminum, mandrel bend, tig welded, and finished in our signature Sinister Blue. Not only does it look great, but it works great too. Our cleanable filter element constructed with silicone, included in the kit, is a multi-layer silicone boot guaranteeing you years of trouble-free operation. This combo offers almost 50% more flow than the factory system. The intake is a direct replacement part and does not need tuning and will not throw a CEL. Available now at SinisterDiesel.com and authorized Sinister retailers.

Sinister Diesel

888.966.6543

sinister.com

NEW L5P TUNER:

Banks Derringer For 2020 6.6L Duramax

Banks Power introduces the newest member in its Derringer family of performance inline tuners. The Derringer is designed to give the 2020 L5P owner exceptional power, reliability, and safety at a competitive price. The Derringer adds a tested best-in-class horsepower gain of 81 hp and a best torque gain of 144 lb-ft. Derringer is an easily-concealed plug-and-play microcomputer control module, designed for quick installation.

Banks Power

800.601.8072

bankspower.com

Dieselsite

Heavy-Duty Diesel Transmission: 1999-2003 Ford 4R100 F250 – F550 and Excursion 7.3L Transmissions

After purchasing Factory Tech Transmissions in April of 2012, DieselSite spent the last couple years setting up the lathes and mills to cut special parts, installing blast cabinets, paint booths, and a state of the art $250,000 dynamometer powered by BlueReach Automation. They can duplicate actual driving and load conditions in a truck, including all upshifts and downshifts. The benefits of a Dieselsite transmission include a transmission designed for towing performance, improved shift feel and power transfer to the rear wheels, as well as increased durability past OEM units including clutch materials that can handle elevated temperatures without burning. Every unit is fully tested in their own transmission dynamometer – No DOA units!

Dieselsite

888.414.3457

dieselsite.com

PPE Premium High Efficiency Oil Filter

Offering more than double the surface area of a conventional oil filter, the PPE Premium High-Efficiency Oil Filter is just what your engine oil needs to stay cleaner, longer. Specially engineered, accordion-folded nylon and fiberglass media achieves superior filtration to catch and hold minute dirt and debris down to 5 microns. A typical OEM-quality oil filter removes about 72% of particles in 8 to 10 micron range. With twice the surface area, twice the filtration and twice the filter life of conventional filters, the PPE Premium High-Efficiency Oil Filter is your number one choice for superior oil filter performance.

PPE Diesel

714.985.4825

ppediesel.com

Bullet Proof Diesel

6.0L Heavy Duty Engine Oil Cooler

The Heavy-Duty version of cooler is the right cooler for all 6.0L diesel trucks that work and work hard. This means that if you have a DRW F350, F450 or F550 – you are going to want this heavy duty option. If you have an F250 or F350 (Single Rear Wheel) and you tow heavy or often with your truck, then this is the best option for you.

Bulletproof Diesel

480.247.2331

bulletproofdiesel.com

Pacific Performance Engineering

Deep Capacity Cast Aluminum L5P Oil Pan

During regular oil changes, the stock GM pan retains over half a quart of the dirtiest, heaviest part of the oil which settles to the bottom of the valley of the stock pan. This old oil is trapped in the valley of the stock pan and never drains out. It immediately contaminates your fresh oil. PPE solves that filthy problem with a flat, angled bottom, designed for more complete drainage. The PPE pan’s higher volume holds an additional two quarts of oil. Your engine’s fluid capacity is increased, as well as its thermal stamina, which creates a longer service life. Engine temperatures are further reduced because the PPE L5P Oil Pan is constructed of thick, cast aluminum alloy, designed with internal ribs that add strength and rigidity.

PPE Diesel

714.985.4825

ppediesel.com

PPE Stage 3 Forged Tie-Rods

These tie rods are overkill for some, but when it comes to steering components, failure is not an option. These tie rod assemblies are the best of the best. Featuring 1.5-in wide forged tie rod, massive 2 1/3-in ball joints and a much larger and stronger, adjustable inner ball joint. Outer tie rod end contains a spring-loaded gusher bearing that maintains constant pressure.

PPE Diesel

714.985.4825

ppediesel.com

Pacific Performance Engineering

Bar and Plate Transmission Coolers

Excess heat is the #1 killer of transmissions. For individuals who tow, race or simply run their diesel hard, proper cooling of your transmission fluid is one of the most important things that you can do to increase the life of your transmission. When the mainline pressure is increased with upgrades such as a high-performance transmission kit, your transmission generates additional heat. A PPE Performance Transmission Cooler is critical in such situations. PPE’s Performance Transmission Cooler is a direct bolt-on replacement part that lowers the fluid temperatures up to an additional 20 to 30 degrees over the stock unit and comes with a lifetime warranty.

PPE Diesel

714.985.4825

ppediesel.com

Edge Products

The Next Generation Insight CTS3

Edge is proud of the innovation, time, and engineering effort that has been invested in taking performance monitoring and digital gauges to a whole new level. The New CTS3 is out! If you are working in the performance aftermarket business the odds are you are familiar with Insight. Insight is considered a category killer for diesel truck owners and anyone looking for real-time data on a sharp, high-end monitor. It is safe to say the best just got better. Check out our review of the new CTS3 on page XX.

Edge Products

888.360.3343

edgeproducts.com

Edge Products

2013-2017 Ram 6.7L Jammer CAI & New Release 2018 Ram 6.7L Jammer CAI

The Jammer CAI is designed to optimize your truck’s performance. New CARB EO number D-802-6 on part numbers 38255 & 38255-D for the 2013-2017 Ram 6.7L Diesel now supported. The Jammer CAIs revolutionary design improves airflow by blocking hot air and using cooler, denser air for optimal efficiency. Combine the Jammer CAI with the Edge Juice with Attitude or the Amp’d Throttle Booster for maximum performance, and improved continuous power.

Edge Products

888.360.3343

edgeproducts.com

Raybestos

FORD 6R140 (11-14) GPZ FRICTION CLUTCH PACK 2011-2014

The RGPZ-6R141 is a complete unit clutch pack for the 6R140 Transmission with upgraded GPZ friction material to improve transmission durability. This GPZ cluth pack module features 10 – GPZ749 Direct/Intermediate, 5 – GPZ751 Low/Reverse (.066), 5 – GPZ747 Forward, 7 – GPZ750 Overdrive for the 2011-2014 Ford 6R140 transmission. Recommended Use: Heavy-duty vehicles, commercial vehicles, and high-stress driving enhanced performance applications

Raybestos Powertrain

www.raybestospowertrain.com/friction-clutch-packs/rgpz-6r141

Raybestos

FORD 6R140 (15-18) GPZ FRICTION CLUTCH PACK 2015-2018

The RGPZ-6R142 is a complete unit clutch pack for the 6R140 Transmission with upgraded GPZ friction material to improve transmission durability. This GPZ cluth pack module features 4 – GPZ749 Direct/Intermediate, 5 – GPZ748 Low/Reverse (.070), 4 – GPZ747 Forward, 7 – GPZ750 Overdrive, 5 – GPZ210 Direct/Intermediate (.066) GPZ friction clutch plates for the 2015-2018 Ford 6R140 transmission. Recommended Use: Heavy-duty vehicles, commercial vehicles, and high-stress driving enhanced performance applications

Raybestos Powertrain

www.raybestospowertrain.com/friction-clutch-packs/rgpz-6r142

Raybestos

CHRYSLER 48RE GPZ FRICTION CLUTCH PACK (.084 DIRECT) 2003-ON

The RGPZ-028 Raybestos Powertrain Chrysler 48RE transmission GPZ complete unit Clutch Pack® module features 4 – GPZ114 Rear (Forward), 6 – GPZ116 Direct .084”, 6 – GPZ115 Overdrive Brake, 10 – R574001 Overdrive Direct Tan friction clutch plates. Recommended Use: Heavy-duty vehicles, commercial vehicles, and high-stress driving enhanced performance applications

Raybestos Powertrain

raybestospowertrain.com

Wilwood Disc Brakes

New 2014-2018 Ram Truck Front and Rear Brake Kit Upgrades

Wilwood is pleased to announce Tactical Xtreme TX6R front and rear brake kit upgrades for 2014-2018 Ram 2500/3500 trucks. Massive forged aluminum six piston calipers wrap around 16.00-in diameter GT directional vane rotors. Combined with high-grip, long-wear and fade-resistant BP-20 compound SmartPads, these kits provide unmatched braking capacity and durability for all types of high-demand highway, towing, commercial and heavy load off-road applications. Kits are fully compatible with the OE master cylinder output, ABS system, all electronic controls and the rear OE parking brake. Each kit includes premium-grade hardware, stainless steel DOT approved flexlines and a detailed installation guide.

Wilwood Disc Brakes

805.388.1188

wilwood.com

Goerend Transmissions

Allison Transmission Pan

Manufactured by Goerend Transmission, this high capacity transmission pan is the perfect bonus to your built or stock Allison 1000 automatic. The pan is constructed of lightweight, cast-aluminum for efficient heat dissipation, durability, and holds approximately 3 more quarts of fluid than a stock pan. The patented, sloped floor design results in 100% drainage, while the magnetic drain plug catches and eliminates debris from circulating throughout the transmission. The copper sealing ring provides a leak-free seal. A billet-aluminum filter lock is included, as well as a new transmission filter. The drain plug also uses a 1 inch socket for easy removal & is designed not to strip.

Goerend Transmission Inc.

563.778.2719

goerend.com

Redhead Steering Gears

03-08 Dodge 2500 Steering Box

Part #2879. Fits any 2003-2008 Dodge 2500 and 3500 truck (gas or diesel). If you are looking for the Mopar upgrade you want to order part number 2879U.

Price is $376 + $250. Please note: core charges will apply to sale price. Upon return of the core, charges will be refunded. Shipping costs vary.

Redhead Steering Gears

800.808.1148

redheadsteeringgears.com

Scheid Diesel

Cummins cylinder head

In house re-manufactured cylinder head. This head has been brought back to within factory specs (wash, pressure test, magnaflux, valve grinding, new valve guide liners, resurface) It is made to be more reliable by replacing the factory valve seats with high pressure seats and the stock freeze plugs have been replaced with threaded freeze plugs.

Optional Upgrades: Inconel Exhaust Valves, Inconel Intake Valves, Fire Ring, Remove Intake Shelf, Port & Polish, and Performance Valve Springs.

Scheid Diesel

812.466.7202

scheiddiesel.com

Merchant Automotive

Water Pump Kit Covers and Seals

Have a failed or leaking water pump in your 2001 to 2005 GM Duramax Silverado or Sierra? Look no further! This Merchant Automotive kit has the seals, gaskets, flywheel, and cover you need to get the job done right. This pump has the impeller and drive gear TIG welded to the shaft for increased durability, as well as to avoid problems associated with gear slippage and impeller walk. The seal between the housing and gasket is pre-installed, and the bolts are torqued. It’s best practice to replace the harmonic balancer bolt when reassembling. This bolt is torque to yield and should only be used once.

Merchant Automotive

616.772.9551

merchant-automotive.com

Merchant Automotive

Pump Upgrade and Repair Kit

This kit is designed to fix and upgrade your 261XHD or 263XHD transfer case when “pump rub” has worn a hole in your housing.

Merchant Automotive

616.772.9551

merchant-automotive.com

No Limit Fabrication

Stage 1 Intake: 2020 Ford 6.7L Power Stroke Diesels.

The 4.5-in Aluminum No Limit open air intake for the 2020 6.7 Power Stroke is an industry first on the market. This intake will increase horsepower, torque and will boost throttle response, and improve fuel efficiency.

No Limit Fabrication

800.581.8986

nolimitfabrication.com

No Limit Fabrication

6.7L Air to Water Intercooler

This new 6.7 Power Stroke Intercooler will add throttle response, drop EGT’s, decrease spool-up time, and add low end power and torque. This intercooler will make the driving experience better! With limited testing by an independent source, this intercooler has shown cruising and peak EGT drop of 50-100-degrees and substantial change in driving characteristics.

No Limit Fabrication

800.581.8986

nolimitfabrication.com

No Limit Fabrication

11-14 Power Stroke Retrofit kit to accept 15+ style turbo.

Complete kit to replace the unreliable ‘11-’14 turbo with a newer ‘15-Up style turbocharger. This kit does not include Turbo Pedestal, Oil feed line, or Coolant feed line.

No Limit Fabrication

800.581.8986

nolimitfabrication.com

DIAMOND EYE PERFORMANCE

TURN DOWN Tip

4-in ID X 5-in OD X 16-in long; 304 Stainless Exhaust Tail Pipe Tip

This turn-down/out tip is Made in USA and is very affordable. Perfect for tow rigs to keep that trailer clean, drag racers who are worried about incorrect times due to “smoked out lights” or just about anyone else.

Diamond Eye Performance

800.635.9950

diamondeyeperformance.com

LMC Truck

Now there is a replacement radiator core support for the 1992-96 Ford 7.3L diesel powered trucks.

This LMC Exclusive core support was developed with an improved design and is made with new tooling to address the issues found with the factory core support:

Thicker steel is used with additional recessed areas on upper section for added strength and durability.

Fully welded lower seams prevent moisture and road sediment build up that can cause rust.

Finished with an Electro Deposit Primer (EDP) coating to help protect from corrosion.

All holes, weld-nuts and threaded studs are in place to allow installation of original parts. Includes pre-attached metal clips.

LMC Truck

800.562.8782

lmctruck.com

Strictly Diesel

2017-2019 6.7L Ford Trans Cooler Kit

This cooler was tested for thousands of miles, both heavily loaded and unloaded, driving at highway speeds and in stop-and-go traffic. Long gone are the 210°F+ (unloaded) and 240°F+ (loaded) temps. Hammering on the truck while pulling an 18,000-lb, 48-ft triple axle race trailer across the Arizona desert in August, the highest temperature we could manage was 220°F…and the temperature dropped noticeably as soon as we quit abusing the truck! Simply put, the temperature drops are fantastic! This kit retains the OEM cooler, adding this liquid to air heat exchanger after the liquid to liquid unit. The cooler adds approximately 1-1.5 quarts of fluid capacity to the system. Installation will take the average DIY-er 3-6 hours, depending on experience.

Strictly Diesel

623.227.4859

strictlydiesel.com