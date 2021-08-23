Truck Of The Week

Lee Stiltz’ Duramax Dominates The Sled In Missouri

When you’re hot you’re hot in truck pulling, and right now Lee Stiltz is sizzling in the Pro Street Diesel Truck Class. He recently stole the show at the Missouri State Fair, winning the 2.6 smooth bore class two nights in a row. Despite the air limitation from the 66mm turbo rule, trucks like Lee’s are turning out in excess of 1,000 hp! A tough contender in this ultra-competitive pulling category and a veteran behind the wheel, look for Lee and his S&S-fueled, LLY Duramax-powered Silverado coined “Privileged,” to be a potential front-runner at the Scheid Diesel Extravaganza the weekend of August 27-28.

Events

Scheid Diesel Extravaganza Itinerary

Scheid Diesel has released the schedule of events for this year’s Extravaganza. Now celebrating the 25th annual gathering and the second year being held at Wagler Motorsports Park, the gates open both days (August 27 and 28) at 8 a.m. The chassis dyno competition, show-n-shine, and vendor midway open up for business at 9 a.m. on both Friday and Saturday, with PPL truck pull qualifying set to begin at 11 a.m. both days. ODSS drag race qualifying kicks off Friday at noon, and eliminations begin Saturday at 1:15. As always, spectators are treated to PPL truck and tractor pulling each night, starting at 6 p.m. For further details, the full schedule can be found at Scheiddiesel.com.

Big Win In Bowling Green

Longtime Super Stock driver and owner of the SmoknYa HD Chevrolet, Erik Stacey, deservedly took the Saturday night win at the Super Bowl of truck and tractor pulling, Pull Town USA. The 54th running of the blockbuster National Tractor Pulling Championships held in Bowling Green, Ohio brought out the best Super Stock diesel trucks, Super Stock tractors, Pro Stock tractors, Super Farms, and even Super Semi’s in the nation. Promoted by the Northwestern Ohio Tractor Pullers Association, the coveted event attracts an estimated 65,000 spectators to Bowling Green, with more than $250,000 in purse money and contingency prizes are on the line.

Horsepower In Horse Country

While the Super Stock diesel trucks were up north competing in Ohio, the Limited Pro Stock and Pro Stock diesels were down in Shelbyville, Kentucky, putting on a show at the Horsepower in Horse Country pull. The Pro Pulling League event boasted a field of 23 Limited Pro Stock trucks on Friday night, with Jordan Kinderman’s “Cummin Get It” taking the win. Clint Mills (pictured) made the trip from Maryland, and his “Against All Odds” Limited Pro Stock Dodge took Second Place on Saturday night, right behind a hard-charging Jay Hill. Sixteen Pro Stock trucks made the call as well, with Jon Manns putting his “Crazy Ex” OBS Ford out front Friday. On Saturday, it was Josh Stahl’s turn in the winner’s circle, with Manns taking Second.

OEM News

Are Built-To-Order Vehicles The Future?

Ford is entertaining the idea of doing away with packed dealer lots in favor of a built-to-order business model, according to a recent article from Car And Driver. As a result of the the pandemic—along with the semiconductor computer chip shortage that is now plaguing the auto industry—the way Americans purchase vehicles is changing. If you ask Ford CEO Jim Farley, a build-to-order process is the right way to go, moving forward. With more and more people opting to communicate with their local dealerships online rather than in-person, Ford hopes to shift future customers toward the vehicle ordering process. “We are really committed to going to an order-based system and keeping inventories at 50 to 60 days’ supply,” Farley stated in the article.

Emissions

CARB Develops Its Advanced Clean Cars II Regulation

The California Air Resources Board has revealed regulations aimed to reduce criteria and greenhouse gas emissions from both light and medium-duty vehicles beyond the 2025 model year. As for the light-duty, low emission vehicle (LEV) standards, the proposed changes include a 0.030 g/mile NMOG+NOx fleet average for non-zero emission vehicles (ZEV), the addition of cleaner emission certification bins, a phase-in of 3 mg/mile particulate matter (on US06 cycle) standard, and new cold-start emission requirements. The biggest concerns on cold-start emissions include controlling early drive-away emissions and regulating aggressive driving cold-start emissions for plug-in hybrid vehicles.

Parts Rack

OBS Body Mounts

Still driving an OBS Ford and don’t won’t the harsh ride of urethane body mounts? The S&B Filters silicone body mount bushing kit (available through the OBS experts at Complete Performance) offers great vibration isolation and the silicone construction of the mounts won’t crack or breakdown like the OEM foam and rubber versions do. S&B’s kit also includes coated steel cups and bolts to resist corrosion. The comprehensive kit features all bushings for the cab area, the bushing removal tool, OEM mounting hardware, and even alignment shims. It fits all 1980-1997 F-150, F-250, F-350 and F-Superduty trucks.

