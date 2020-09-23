5 GM DIESEL RIGS WITH EYE-CATCHING PAINT JOBS

Noticeable From A Mile Away!

There’s a lot of diesel and non-diesel trucks in the community, and there are a few ways to stand out when compared against other builds. One of the best ways to stand out is the paint job of the body as well as the various external modifications. In this collection, these trucks all feature unique color schemes that set them apart from their peers. White and black trucks are cool, but sometimes you just have to switch it up and dissolve base-level expectations. Additionally, while changing the color of the truck is cool, it also needs to fit the rest of the truck and its other mods. These diesel rigs will catch eyes simply because of the color combos, but when people notice the power and mechanical potential packed inside, that’s where the real appreciation takes place. If you think your truck is unique enough to deserve a spot on this list, post pictures of it on Instagram or Facebook, tag Diesel World, and we’ll check it out!