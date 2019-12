Forces to be Reckoned With

There’s something charming about an all-black diesel truck. It could be the presence created, how it blends well with other colors, or the intimidation factor. Also, Many of the trucks on the list were built by active and ex-military, in which the tactical accents are visible in these trucks’ designs. Whatever the reason, blacked out diesel trucks have a special place in our hearts, and we’re here to celebrate them!