A DECADE OF FORWARD PROGRESS FOR THE 7.3L POWER STROKE
Good engines never die, they just age well. Nearly 15 years since the last one left the assembly line, the aftermarket continues to push the 7.3L Power Stroke to new heights. While the HEUI-injected, 444ci V8 was once thought to be an engine platform to run away from, a paperweight even, over the past decade it’s become a viable performance alternative to expensive commonrail Duramax and Cummins mills. Turbos, tuning, injectors, head work, cams, and even low-pressure oil delivery have all been vastly improved. Even though most have moved on to bigger and better things, the 7.3L die-hards remain—and they’re consistently pushing the envelope further and further.
While turbo technology appears to be the primary reason behind all of the 7.3L’s recent success, head work, improved camshafts, and tuning all played a role in getting these dinosaur V8s to where they’re at today. Thanks to all the new technology, horsepower continues to climb. Just five to six years ago, it took a set of 400/400 hybrids and an 80mm turbo to knock on the door of 700 rwhp—but now a set of 300/200s, the right head work, a good cam, and a 75mm charger can get you nearly 100 hp more than that. Not only will we elaborate on the parts that are reinventing the 7.3L performance wheel this month, but we’ll also profile a few of the hottest running trucks in the business.DW
BEAN’S DIESEL PERFORMANCE
615.563.7800
BeansDieselPerformance.com
CARSON STAUFFER DIESEL PERFORMANCE
570.539.2241
CarsonStaufferDiesel.com
CRUTCHFIELD MACHINE
336.451.0108
DIESELSITE
888.414.3457
DieselSite.com
DYNO PROVEN
DynoProven.com
FULL FORCE DIESEL
615.962.8291
FullForceDiesel.com
GEARHEAD AUTOMOTIVE PERFORMANCE
979.703.7338
GearheadAutomotive Performance.com
IRATE DIESEL PERFORMANCE
503.435.9599
IrateDiesel.com
MARTY’S DIESEL PERFORMANCE
410.392.3262
MartysDieselPerformance.com
POWER HUNGRY PERFORMANCE
678.890.1110
PowerHungryPerformance.com
RIFFRAFF DIESEL
RiffraffDiesel.com
ROSEWOOD DIESEL SHOP
440.286.1990
RosewoodDieselShop.com
RUDY’S DIESEL PERFORMANCE
866.757.6537
www.RudysDiesel.com
SDK PERFORMANCE
1.604.374.6911
SWAMP’S DIESEL PERFORMANCE
866.595.8724
SwampsDiesel.com
UNLIMITED DIESEL PERFORMANCE
740.569.1319
UnlimitedDiesel.com