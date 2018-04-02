A DECADE OF FORWARD PROGRESS FOR THE 7.3L POWER STROKE

Good engines never die, they just age well. Nearly 15 years since the last one left the assembly line, the aftermarket continues to push the 7.3L Power Stroke to new heights. While the HEUI-injected, 444ci V8 was once thought to be an engine platform to run away from, a paperweight even, over the past decade it’s become a viable performance alternative to expensive commonrail Duramax and Cummins mills. Turbos, tuning, injectors, head work, cams, and even low-pressure oil delivery have all been vastly improved. Even though most have moved on to bigger and better things, the 7.3L die-hards remain—and they’re consistently pushing the envelope further and further.

While turbo technology appears to be the primary reason behind all of the 7.3L’s recent success, head work, improved camshafts, and tuning all played a role in getting these dinosaur V8s to where they’re at today. Thanks to all the new technology, horsepower continues to climb. Just five to six years ago, it took a set of 400/400 hybrids and an 80mm turbo to knock on the door of 700 rwhp—but now a set of 300/200s, the right head work, a good cam, and a 75mm charger can get you nearly 100 hp more than that. Not only will we elaborate on the parts that are reinventing the 7.3L performance wheel this month, but we’ll also profile a few of the hottest running trucks in the business.DW

BEAN’S DIESEL PERFORMANCE

615.563.7800

BeansDieselPerformance.com

CARSON STAUFFER DIESEL PERFORMANCE

570.539.2241

CarsonStaufferDiesel.com

CRUTCHFIELD MACHINE

336.451.0108

-ADVERTISEMENT-

DIESELSITE

888.414.3457

DieselSite.com

DYNO PROVEN

DynoProven.com

FULL FORCE DIESEL

615.962.8291

FullForceDiesel.com

GEARHEAD AUTOMOTIVE PERFORMANCE

979.703.7338

GearheadAutomotive Performance.com

IRATE DIESEL PERFORMANCE

503.435.9599

IrateDiesel.com

MARTY’S DIESEL PERFORMANCE

410.392.3262

MartysDieselPerformance.com

POWER HUNGRY PERFORMANCE

678.890.1110

PowerHungryPerformance.com

RIFFRAFF DIESEL

RiffraffDiesel.com

ROSEWOOD DIESEL SHOP

440.286.1990

RosewoodDieselShop.com

RUDY’S DIESEL PERFORMANCE

866.757.6537

www.RudysDiesel.com

SDK PERFORMANCE

1.604.374.6911

SWAMP’S DIESEL PERFORMANCE

866.595.8724

SwampsDiesel.com

UNLIMITED DIESEL PERFORMANCE

740.569.1319

UnlimitedDiesel.com