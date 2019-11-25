Diesel News 11-25-19

Engine of the Week

P-Pumped Billet Wagler Duramax

It is happening. And we can’t wait. After hitting a fuel-only horsepower wall of 3,000hp on the engine dyno, Wagler Competition Products concocted the idea of adding mechanical injection to its billet DX460 Duramax platform. Now, that idea is becoming a reality thanks to some fuel and air support from Wimer Fuel Injection & Turbo. Wimer will be supplying the competition-ready P-pump, an 8-plunger inline pump in the valley, as well as the massive turbochargers that will build more than 100 psi of boost. Expect to find a wild intake setup aboard this mechanical beast, and also expect it to be on display at the upcoming PRI Show in Indy.

Source: https://waglercompetition.com/

Executioner Hits the Dyno

Over at D&J Precision Machine, the billet Cummins put together for Firepunk Diesel hit the engine dyno last week. Early testing of the all-new engine looked promising, with all passes being made in the 1,500hp range and at 5,000 rpm. During testing, everything from different injectors to varying timing tables was tried, logged, and analyzed. All testing was performed with a single, 91mm Garrett GT55 bolted to the 12-port exhaust manifold (a 3.6-inch charger) and without any nitrous in the mix. An unfortunate broken valve bridge brought testing to an early halt, but stronger units are already in the works and a December 16 dyno session has already been scheduled. Stay tuned…

Source: https://shop.firepunk.com/

Extreme-Flow 6.0L Heads

To find out what’s new in the world of HEUI-injected Power Strokes, look no further than Warren Diesel Injection. Its cast-iron based, fully ported race heads flow 220 cfm at .500 of lift—the same exact flow seen on full billet 6.0L heads. During porting, a whopping seven pounds worth of material is removed from each head. Warren’s fully ported race heads also feature oversize stainless intake and exhaust valves, and 120-lb valve springs. If you’re building a high-horsepower 6.0L Power Stroke, something Warren has made its forte over the past decade, you can bet that these heads will never hold you back.

Source: https://www.warrendiesel.com/

Drag Race News

Following a bit of uneasiness surrounding the closure of Crossville Dragway at the conclusion of the 2019 race season (the host venue of the annual ODSS Rocky Top Diesel Shootout), a five-year lease has been signed and the new lessee is committed to providing the best eighth-mile drag racing in the state of Tennessee. With so many small drag strips throughout the country facing closure due to low turnouts, area businesses and especially RLC Motorsports, is pleading with race fans both near and far to support the track throughout the year (not simply on special event weekends) to help keep it open for the long term.

Source: https://crossvilledragway.com

OEM News

GM to Expand Duramax Manufacturing Capabilities

To meet the growing demand for its Duramax-powered HD trucks, GM is investing $175 million in a new engine component facility in Brookville, Ohio. The new plant will deliver precision-machined components to the DMAX engine plant in Moraine, Ohio beginning in late 2020. The new plant will consist of 251,000 square feet of space and provide more than 100 new manufacturing jobs. The Brookville facility is part of GM’s move to support a capacity increase of 40,000 units compared to ’19 model trucks. The automaker has already consolidated heavy-duty pickup production at its Flint, Michigan truck assembly plant, complete with new body and paint shops, along with creating 1,000 new jobs.

Source: https://media.gm.com/media/us/en/gm/home.detail.html/content/Pages/news/us/en/2019/nov/1121-duramax.html

Ram Named Best Truck Brand

After evaluating 35 different brands, US News & World Report has named Ram Truck as the best pickup brand for 2020. The award, which recognizes industry-wide excellence for cars, SUV’s, trucks, and luxury vehicles, is based on an in-depth analysis of all credible, published reviews and test drives, as well as safety and reliability data. The award was well-received by Reid Bigland, Head of the Ram Brand, who had this to say: “In a highly competitive segment, Ram is committed to innovation and powertrain leadership. By offering more content, more comfort and segment-leading features, Ram is building trucks that meet and exceed the needs of the widest range of buyers.”

Source: https://media.fcanorthamerica.com

Parts Rack

LML Disaster Kit

Finally, a comprehensive kit to help you move past your LML’s catastrophic CP4.2 failure and get your ’11-’16 HD back on the road. Available from the fuel injection experts at RCD Performance, its LML CP4 Disaster Kit includes everything you need to start over with a fresh injection system on your LML Duramax. This means a new Bosch CP4.2 pump, genuine Bosch fuel rails, injector return line kit, fuel pressure sensor, pressure regulator and Pure Power Technologies injectors are all part of the deal. RCD Performance’s disaster kit retails for $2,199.99, carries a core charge, and comes with a 24-month warranty on parts.

Source: https://www.rcdperformance.com/