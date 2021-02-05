The Barn-Burner In Corn-Country - Diesel World

A 14-Class Truck and Tractor Pull in the Land of Lincoln

Perhaps no other form of motorsport has been hit as hard as truck and tractor pulling has in 2020. County and state fairs, brush pulls, and countless professionally sanctioned and organized events have all been canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, effectively spoiling hundreds upon hundreds of pullers’ summer plans. As the world struggled to find a way to return to normal, one mid-summer sled pull got our attention. Coined the Lewistown FFA Truck and Tractor Pull, it’s held in rural west-central Illinois and put together by avid truck pullers Nick Christy, his brother Sean, Jeremy Haggerty, and a small army of volunteers. With the all-clear from the Fulton County fairgrounds, the third annual affair went as planned—and with a great turnout.

Given the limited amount of truck and tractor pulls that’ve been held in 2020 due to Covid-19, the competitors that showed up in Lewistown were champing at the bit to get some hooks in. And hook they did, with many drivers signing up to pull in more than one class. Things got started with an 11,000-pound Farm Stock tractor class, progressed through to an 8,500-pound daily driver diesel category, followed shortly thereafter by an 8,500-pound stock turbo diesel field. Later on, big horsepower came in the form of the Work Stock diesel truck class (roughly 900 hp), 9,500-pound Pro Farm tractors (1,200 hp), and culminated with an anything-goes 8,500-pound Open class. You can find all the highlights from the days’ intense ground-pounding action in the pages that follow.