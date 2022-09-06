Early vs Late Farmall 706

The Farmall 706 and 806 tractors debuted in the summer of 1963. Both were badly needed touchdowns after several unexpected years of John Deere dominating the game. The 806 debuted with the new D361 engine but the 706 used an updated version of the D282 six-cylinder engine which had debuted in the late ‘50s and powered several IH tractors, including the somewhat notorious ‘58-63 560.

The big news of the 706 was not the engine but the rest of the tractor, particularly the final drive. The new transmission had a four-speed main box, with a two-speed range box. It featured an optional hydraulic TA (Torque Amplifier) that could split each gear, instantly and with no clutching. The 06 tractors also featured a centralized, three-pump hydraulic system of greater capacity than ever before offered. Not only did it power remotes for hydraulic implements, but it also operated an integral hydrostatic power steering system, and hydraulic power brakes and had juice left over for the new hydraulic TA and a hydraulically actuated PTO. Yeah, the 706 was the tractor the 560 should have been.

The 706 was a big tractor in its class, with a high seating position placed forward of the rear axle for an improved ride. The plush (by tractor standards) seat was adjustable and featured a suspension system. It could be ordered with dual 540 and 1000 rpm PTOs. It came optional with Front Wheel Assist, using a Coleman axle. A cab was also optional, which was later available with air conditioning. With its bigger 806 brother, the 706 was definitely the shape of IH things to come and launched the company into a very successful decade.

The Farmall 706 was offered with either narrow or wide adjustable front axles and being a row-crop tractor, an adjustable rear track width. At the working end were a new 3-point lift and dual range PTOs. Of course, gas and propane-powered variants were sold but the vast majority were diesels. A fixed track, wide front International (Farmall being the row crop tractor designation) version was built for utility, industrial, or wheatland use but they were only about 20 percent of the total 706 productions.

1st Generation: New Tractor, Carryover Engine

The 706 was powered by an updated version of the D282 diesel that had debuted in the ’58 560 models. It was a 282 cubic inch, naturally aspirated, indirect injected, dry-sleeved, four-main bearing six-cylinder engine that featured glow plugs for cold starts. It had picked up more than 10 PTO hp from 61 to 72 PTO horsepower in the translation from the 560 to the 706, mainly by tuning the pump and raising the peak power rpm from 1800 to 2300. At that output, the final drive was essentially bulletproof.

2nd Generation: Old Tractor, New Engine

There were many small changes to the 706 in its lifetime, but only one really big one. For the 706’s last year, the aging D282 was replaced by the German-built direct-injected D310 (309.6ci), which made a few more ponies than the D282 and was more fuel efficient. Built by the German IH subsidiary, Neuss, the D310 emerged from the Neuss-on-Rhine factory starting about 1965. The Neuss factory had been owned by International Harvester since 1908 but didn’t start building tractors until 1936. After being destroyed in World War II, the factory reopened in 1946 and soon began building tractors and engines. At first, they were American designs but they soon began building engines designed in-house.

By the 1960s, new engine designs were planned and a new line of four and six-cylinder engines went into production in 1965. At first, these engines were allocated only to the European market but as the North American market expanded, IH needed more powerplants to supplement their own tractor. Neuss had some extra production capacity and it kept the German factory working cost-effectively at full speed. Among the engines chosen for fitment into American tractors were the Neuss D310 and a little later the Neuss D358. They were both direct-injected engines with a 3.69-inch bore, but the D310 had a 4.39-inch stroke while the D358 used a 5.06-inch stroke and gained nearly 50 cubic inches.

Faded Away

The 2nd generation 706 debuted in 1967 but was soon updated to be a member of the new 56 series tractors that appeared as the 756 for 1968. It was largely the same tractor as the 706 but with significant restyling. The 706 Farmall was an extremely popular IH model, with nearly 47,000 built between the end of 1963 and 1967. You can add to that nearly 5,500 standard treads 706 International-branded tractors. Nearly 9,500 of the Farmall total were last year 2nd Generation models. So, yeah, you can definitely say the 706 was a touchdown tractor for International Harvester and one that is still fondly remembered today. And still used on farms around the country.

SPECIFICATIONS

Early IH Farmall 706/ Late Farmall 706

Engine: IH D282/Neuss D310 inline six

Displacement: 281.3/ 309.6ci

Bore & Stroke: 3.69 x 4.39/ 3.88 x 4.38 in.

*282 PTO Power: 72.42 hp @ 2300 rpm

**310 PTO Power: 76.09 hp @ 2300 rpm

*282 Drawbar Power: 63.30 hp @ 2300 (no ballast)

**310 Drawbar Power: 65.70 hp @ 2300 (no ballast)

Compression Ratio: 18.2:1/15.9:1

Fuel Capacity: 33 gal.

Transmission: 8-speed (4×2) standard

16-speed (4x2x2) optional

Weight: 8530/9160 lbs.

Tires: 6.50-16 front (narrow front)

15.5-38 rear (std)

*Fuel Consumption: 5.5 gph @ max power

**Fuel Consumption: 5.1 gph @ max power

*Drawbar Pull: 8026 lbs @ 14.57% slip (max ballast)

**Drawbar Pull: 8416 lbs @ 14.90% slip (max ballast)

Top Speed: 18.5 mph (both)

*As Rated by Nebraska Tractor Test 856

**As Rated by Nebraska Tractor Test 955