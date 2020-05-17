Scheid Diesel Extravaganza XXIII

The Late-Summer Classic Impresses Yet Again

The year was 1997, the place was Effingham, Illinois, and a 500hp truck was a big deal. That was how the Scheid Diesel Extravaganza—originally hosted as a Cummins-only TDR Rally—first took root. Twenty-two years later, 3,000hp Super Stocks, 1,100hp street trucks, and 4-second drag races are commonplace. Yes, things have progressed a bit. But thankfully the folks at Scheid Diesel Service know how to plan ahead. Back in 2000, and foreseeing the potential evolvement of an emerging industry, owner Dan Scheid moved the show to the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds in Terre Haute, Indiana, and opened up the event to all makes of diesel trucks. The ensuing explosion in diesel performance led to exponential growth of the once small gathering, and by 2012, more than 15,000 attendees passed through the gates.

Today, Mr. Scheid’s life is made much easier thanks to having the Lucas Oil Pro Pulling League handle the logistics of the truck and tractor pull, which draws the highest-caliber pullers in the country. Over at the drag strip, the masterminds behind the Outlaw Diesel Super Series team up with the staff at Crossroads Dragway to coordinate all the eighth-mile action. Scheid’s small army of employees take care of the rest. For 2019, mainstays such as the Show ‘n’ Shine, dyno competition, and kiddie tractor pull were all part of the show, and the action was so unremitting that no one seemed to notice the event had been condensed into a two-day affair rather than three. We certainly didn’t. From the time we entered the grounds in the morning to the time we left at midnight, we were entertained—and we expected nothing less from the timeless, late-summer classic that is the Scheid Diesel Extravaganza.