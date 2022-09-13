Truck Of The Week

Rudy’s 4×4 Pro Mod Collects New Best E.T.

The Rudy’s Performance Parts crew stopped in at local Piedmont Dragway recently with their four-wheel drive Pro Mod. After making the switch to Hoosier slicks, driver and builder Nathannial DeLong wanted to make a quick test pass to make sure no major changes would be needed before the final ODSS race of the year (Rudy’s Fall Truck Jam). The truck responded with a 1.18-second 60-foot and a new best of 4.70 at 156 mph. Based on what we’ve seen from other competitors who’ve made the switch to Hoosiers, this might just be the beginning of quicker passes to come.

Source: https://rudysdiesel.com/

Highlights

It’s Alive Again!

It lives. In preparation for the Wagler Fall Nationals on September 30th and October 1st, Jeremy Wagler and his team decided to pull the old “Shop Truck” out of the weeds to ready it for the sled. If you recall, the tube chassis, two-wheel drive configuration sports a screw-blown Duramax and makes a living blowing flames and carrying the front-end down the track. And if your memory is really sharp, you even remember when Wagler competed at U.C.C. 2017 in the shop truck. We’re told it will be ready to hook to the sled by the end of the month. Just make sure you bring ear protection for this beast’s wheels-up, 6,700-rpm journey down the track.

Source: https://waglercompetition.com/

The Pros Set Out To Show You How To “Keep ‘Em On The Road”

LMC Truck and Kevin Tetz (from Hands On Cars and formerly Trucks!) have partnered to bring you a 12-part video series showcasing how simple and manageable it can be to both restore and keep your old ride on the road. Key points of interest in the series include what to look for before you buy a truck, how to go about finding (and purchasing) the perfect project truck, creating a budget and effectively executing that plan, as well as how to physically restore your ride. While the series applies to all audiences, its primary target is to remove the intimidation factor of a restoration project for the first-time restorer and/or DIY’er.

Source: https://www.lmctruck.com/

Emissions

Top NHRA Drag Racer Visits D.C. In Support Of The RPM Act

You could say Antron Brown’s visit to our nation’s capital in support of the RPM Act was a big step in (hopefully) getting this historical legislation passed. On September 7th, Brown testified in front of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee and vocalized the importance of maintaining the ability for racers to compete in modified street-legal vehicles, which is exactly what the passing of the Recognizing the Protection of Motorsports Act would serve to protect. Brown was quoted as saying: “I feel strongly that we must keep the path to entry into motorports accessible to future racers.”

Source: https://dragillustrated.com/nhra-champion-antron-brown-warns-congress-that-motorsports-are-at-risk/?fbclid=IwAR0MrgWxLooEwQieS-NV2_xTxWfbT9uBumZipBrIWPrclWRk5CeSM_EwBi4

DERA Fifth Report Released To Congress

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency recently released the Diesel Emissions Reduction Act (DERA) Fifth Report to Congress. In it, the program’s progress from 2008 to 2018 is analyzed. According to the EPA’s calculations on health benefits, emissions reduction projects for diesels have proven cost-effective, with monetized health benefits estimated to exceed federal funding by a factor of 10. The report also estimates that decreasing harmful pollutants will eventually lead to approximately $801 billion in monetized health benefits. The DERA program allows the EPA to offer funding to help accelerate the turnover of higher-polluting, legacy diesel fleets through rebates and grant funding.

Source: https://dieselnet.com/news/2022/08epa.php

Cummins Showcases Its Cleanliness

To shed some light on just how much cleaner the global engine builder’s power plants are in the modern era as opposed to a quarter century ago, Cummins has released several sponsored ads on social media. The one that caught our eye was the comparison of particulate matter (PM) and nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions of today vs. 25 years ago. The sponsored informational asks the question: Did you know it would take 25 tractors for a sugar beet harvest today to equal the NOx and PM emissions produced by just a single tractor in 1997? Don’t ever let anyone tell you that the diesel engines of today are dirty!

Source: https://www.cummins.com/

Parts Rack

7.3L Power Stroke Exhaust Manifold Repair Bracket

The 7.3L Power Stroke might continue to be in service around the country, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t showing its age. One extremely common problem in the northeast, Midwest, and other cold-weather regions where the roads see salt is the rear bolt on the driver side exhaust manifold breaking. The ensuing exhaust leak robs power and makes a mess of the engine bay and transmission tunnel. To keep the manifold from coming apart when this frequent failure occurs, Diesel Shop LLC of New London, Connecticut came up with a manifold repair bracket that installs on the rear manifold bolt to keep the manifold from separating.

Source: https://dieselshopct.com/