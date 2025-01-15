Big Shot Industries’ Twin Builds: Dominating SEMA 2024

Big Shot Industries’ Twin Builds Leave No Doubt at SEMA

It was the kind of scene you’d expect in a blockbuster movie—two trucks, standing tall and unapologetic under the vast Nevada sky, with the rugged desert stretching endlessly behind them. These aren’t just any trucks, though. These are Big Shot Industries’ masterpieces: a 2024 Ram 3500 and a 2024 Ford F-350. Side by side, they looked less like vehicles and more like monuments to what’s possible when ambition, creativity, and a hint of audacity collide.

SEMA was just the warm-up for these builds. Out here, in the raw, sun-scorched terrain, they felt right at home, asserting their dominance with the kind of presence that makes you forget everything else around you. These weren’t trucks that whispered for attention; they made sure you didn’t dare look away.

The Builds That Started with a Vision

For Evan Owens and Caitlyn Williams, the minds behind Big Shot Industries, these builds weren’t just for show. They were a statement, a rolling testament to what their shop stands for: bold ideas, precision craftsmanship, and a willingness to go big. Really, really big.

In the weeks leading up to SEMA, the Big Shot Industries shop was a blur of wrenches, welders, and late nights. The builds took dedication—the kind of hustle that turns wild ideas into reality in just six and seven days respectively. When they rolled into the SEMA show last year, the trucks did exactly what they were built to do: turn heads, spark conversations, and maybe, just maybe, make a few people rethink their life priorities.

Standing Tall and Taking Names

If there was a theme to these builds, it was, “Why not?” Why not lift the Ram 21 inches? Why not go for an 18-inch lift on the Ford? Why not powdercoat the suspension in highlighter colors—literally?

For the Ram, that meant a neon yellow suspension setup that looked like it could glow in the dark. For the Ford, it was orange powdercoating that screamed confidence against the deep black paint. These trucks didn’t need decals or flashy graphics to stand out—the details spoke for themselves.

The wheels? Liberty Forged all the way, wrapped in massive 44×16.50 Fury MT2 tires. And no, they don’t rub. Because when you’re lifted this high, the tires have all the clearance they need—and then some.

It wasn’t just the height or the colors, though. It was the way everything came together—the lifts, the wheels, the lights. Speaking of lights, both trucks were kitted out with Customs Unlimited NG Lighting—50 on the Ram, 40 on the Ford—ensuring they’d be impossible to miss, even after the sun dipped behind the mountains.

And then there were the license plates: “OnlyMoney.” A sly nod to the fact that while these builds might not be practical for everyone, they’re worth every penny if you’ve got the ambition (and the wallet) to match.

Precision and Personality

Despite their towering stature, there was nothing careless about these builds. Every weld, every powdercoated component, and every suspension bolt was exactly where it needed to be. That’s the thing about Big Shot Industries—they don’t just aim for “big;” they aim for “perfectly executed.”

These trucks weren’t just about precision, though. They had personality. The Ram, with its towering stance and neon undercarriage, was like that friend who walks into a room and immediately owns it. The Ford, with its black-and-orange theme and slightly more “reserved” 18-inch lift, was the counterpart that could out-finesse just about anyone while still being ready to throw down at a moment’s notice.

Together, they were a matched set. Not identical, but undeniably part of the same vision. A vision where size, style, and a dash of style weren’t just allowed—they were mandatory.

The Desert Flex

After the glitz and chaos of SEMA 2024, these trucks hit the open desert for a shoot that captured everything Big Shot Industries stands for. The stillness of the landscape was no match for the sheer presence of these builds. They didn’t just blend into the scenery; they made it their own.

Standing side by side, with the sun beating down and the mountains in the background, they looked like they belonged there—two giants, unapologetic and proud, built to stand out and stand tall.

And really, that’s the whole point. These trucks weren’t built to follow trends or meet expectations. They were built to redefine them, to show that when you’ve got the vision and the skill, the only limits are the ones you refuse to push.

Big Shot Industries didn’t just bring trucks to SEMA. They brought a statement. And that statement was loud, clear, and lifted to the sky: Go big. Stay bold. And never apologize for either.