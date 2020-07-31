5 DODGE RED RIGS

Red Is Dead!

Whenever you make your way to a shooting range, the instructors will always tell you “red is dead”, because that’s when the weapon can fire and the safety isn’t in the “on” position. Well when it comes to these trucks, they’re always in the firing position and ready to apply all of its power at will. These red trucks are tall, mean, and strong and will demolish any competition that makes its way towards them, so tread with care. Don’t be too scared though, these red rigs are extremely dependable and won’t let you down if you give them the proper respect needed. Check out these bright red rigs!