5 BIG-SHOW GM DUALLYS

Four Wheels In The Back, Ready For Attack!

A diesel dually is just about one of the most reliable vehicles someone could get their hands on. Because of the additional torque provided, these rigs are commonly used for towing and construction sites to help transport heavy industrial equipment. As a result of their demand for work trucks, many owners realized that by properly modifying their duallys, they could get more work done in a shorter time frame. By investing in the proper modifications, the workers could essentially get more work done while saving money on fuel, it’s a no-brainer. These duallys are not only workhorses at the job sites, but also drag strips and various pulling events. If you own a dually and are looking to modify it, do the appropriate research for parts, and use these trucks as inspiration for your build depending on what style you’re looking for.