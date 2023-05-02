A Two’fer At The Golden State Diesel Fest

It was a double-trophy weekend for former UCC competitor Kenny Bruner and his 9-second Dodge. On the chassis dyno, he rocked the rollers to the tune of 1,450 hp on fuel and then turned the bottle on for a 1,629hp effort that was good enough for First Place. Then over in the show ‘n shine the judges took a liking to the vibrant orange Cummins, ultimately awarding him First Place in his respective category. The third annual Golden State Diesel Fest, held at Sacramento Raceway Park, once again enjoyed a solid turnout for both competitors and spectators, and Diesel World was out in force throughout the weekend. Look for our comprehensive coverage of the event in the weeks ahead.

Source: https://www.facebook.com/goldenstatedieselfest