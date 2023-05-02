Dodge Cummins at Golden State Diesel Fest
Dodge Cummins at Golden State Diesel Fest
Up next
Author
Tags
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

A Two’fer At The Golden State Diesel Fest

It was a double-trophy weekend for former UCC competitor Kenny Bruner and his 9-second Dodge. On the chassis dyno, he rocked the rollers to the tune of 1,450 hp on fuel and then turned the bottle on for a 1,629hp effort that was good enough for First Place. Then over in the show ‘n shine the judges took a liking to the vibrant orange Cummins, ultimately awarding him First Place in his respective category. The third annual Golden State Diesel Fest, held at Sacramento Raceway Park, once again enjoyed a solid turnout for both competitors and spectators, and Diesel World was out in force throughout the weekend. Look for our comprehensive coverage of the event in the weeks ahead.

Source: https://www.facebook.com/goldenstatedieselfest

Subscribe Our Weekly Newsletter
You May Also Like
LEAD COVERTK

Game Changer: The 2017 Ford F-Series Super Duty

Ford’s F-Series Super Duty has worn many faces since its 1999 introduction, but the bones underneath that ever-changing skin have remained pretty much the same. For 2017, Ford has…
Rudys Performance ODSS Diesel Drag Race

Rudy’s Season Opener

The 2023 Outlaw Diesel Super Series season kicked off over the weekend with the Rudy’s Spring Truck Jam held at North Carolina’s Rockingham Dragway—and boy did things open up with a bang.…

Diesel News 8.20.18

Jeremy Haggerty had himself a heck of a weekend (August 17-19) hooking his third-gen four-door to the sled. After taking the win in the Work Stock class on Friday night in Avon, Illinois, he…
2023 Ford Super Duty High Output 6.7L Power Stroke

One Of The First H.O. ’23 Super Dutys—And It’s Already Been Modified

Breaking the Internet—with a brand-new ‘23 H.O. Super Duty that’s already been modified. That’s what Knockout Kustomz’s Cameron Guernsey has been up to lately.