6.0 POWER STROKE

HEADERS

WHAT IT IS:

Stainless Steel Tubular Headers For 2003-2007 6.0L Power Stroke

WHY YOU WANT IT:

Exhaust headers are a popular mod for gas engines, but not commonly seen in diesels. Sinister Diesel claims their new tubular headers for the 6.0L Power Stroke yield an increase of 27 hp and 56 lb-ft over stock and 27 hp and 99 lb-ft on an engine with a performance tune. These stainless-steel headers are TIG welded and feature CNC-machined flanges, and are available in raw, ceramic and heat-wrapped finishes.

WHERE TO GET IT:

Sinister Diesel, 888-967-8823

www.SinisterDiesel.com

FORD INJECTOR

PLUG FIX

WHAT IT IS:

Replacement Injector Connector

WHY YOU WANT IT:

Under-hood temperature extremes can be very hard on plastic wire harness plugs. The Power Stroke’s AP0040 injector plug, also known as the side injector plug, is prone to damage, and the usual fix is to replace the entire harness. Alliant Power now makes a replacement plug body that fits 2003-2007 F-Series/Excursion and 2004-2010 E-series diesels. Installation requires special tools, but the replacement plug is far less expensive than an entire harness.

WHERE TO GET IT:

Alliant Power, 866-283-1785

www.AlliantPower.com

PERFORMANCE

DIESEL ADDITIVE

WHAT IT IS:

Stanadyne Performance Formula Diesel Fuel Additive

WHY YOU WANT IT:

The Stanadyne Corporation is best known for making diesel fuel injection systems, and they recently began offering a line of diesel fuel additives. Stanadyne claims their Performance Formula cleans the fuel system, improves combustion, and adds

lubricity to ultra-low sulfur diesel fuel (ULSD), while increasing cetane and preventing cold-weather gelling.

WHERE TO GET IT:

Stanadyne Corporation

860-525-0821

www.Stanadyne.com

CUMMINS TRIPLE

TURBO KIT

WHAT IT IS:

DPS Triple Turbo Kit For 1994-2007 Dodge Cummins 5.9L

WHY YOU WANT IT:

Obviously, the more air the turbocharger can push into the engine, the more power it can make. The DPS Triple Turbo Kit consists of two parallel turbos compounded with a single turbo, allowing for quick spool-up and massive airflow. DPS recommends the kit for trucks over 650 horsepower, with turbos sized for applications up to 1,200 hp. This kit modifies the exhaust system, so it may not be legal for street-

driven trucks.

WHERE TO GET IT:

Diesel Power Source

801-930-8404

www.DieselPowerSource.com

UPGRADED 6.0L FORD

EGR COOLER

What It Is:

Welded, Stainless Steel EGR Cooler

Why You Want It:

The factory EGR coolers on your Ford 6.0L diesel have brazed joints that are known failure points. When the OEM coolers fail, coolant will leak into the cylinders and cause white smoke and possibly even severe engine damage. BD Diesel’s EGR coolers feature fully TIG welded, 304L stainless tubes that incorporate water deflectors to increase turbulence in the coolant flow. This is said to improve heat transfer from the exhaust to the coolant. Available for all Ford 6.0L diesels. Note: a core charge is required for the 2003 EGR cooler only.

Where To Get It:

BD Diesel Performance

800-887-5030

www.BDPerformance.com

Cummins

Compound Turbo

WHAT IT IS:

ATS Aurora Plus 7500 Turbo Kit For 2007.5-2012 Dodge/Cummins

WHY YOU WANT IT:

Compound turbo kits give your truck a broad, flat torque curve while reducing EGT. The ATS Aurora Plus 7500 kit combines the 80mm ATS 7500 turbocharged with the factory VGT turbo. It includes a cold air intake and is designed to work with all factory emissions equipment intact.

WHERE TO GET IT:

ATS Diesel Performance

866-209-3695

www.ATSDiesel.com

Anti-Sway Bar

For Diesel Pushers

WHAT IT IS:

Blue Ox Roadmaster Anti-Sway Bar For Motorhomes

WHY YOU WANT IT:

An anti-sway bar (also known as an anti-roll bar) is a metal bar that reduces body roll by resisting movement of the suspension. They’re commonly used in cars to improve cornering performance. Blue Ox has introduced front and rear anti-sway bars for diesel- pusher motorhomes, which reduce side-to-side motion and excessive body lean in turns. According to Blue Ox, the bar is heat-treated with a tensile strength of up to 180,000 psi, and is made in the USA.

WHERE TO GET IT:

Blue Ox

800-288-9289

www.BlueOx.com

FORD 7.3L INJECTOR

CUP TOOL

WHAT IT IS:

7.3L Injector Cup/Sleeve Tool Set

WHY YOU WANT IT:

Riffraff Diesel Performance, which specializes in the 7.3L Power Stroke engine, has developed a tool designed for simple removal and precise installation of injector cups. The removal tool threads into the damaged cup without creating filings or chips that can fall into the engine, while the installation tool is designed for easy and accurate placement. Both tools fasten to the injector mounting holes, so the injector cups can be removed and replaced without the need to remove the rocker arms.

WHERE TO GET IT:

Riffraff Diesel Performance

541-879-1052

www.RiffRaffDiesel.com

BATTERY

MAINTAINER

WHAT IT IS:

OPTIMA Digital 400 Performance Charger And Maintainer

WHY YOU WANT IT:

A battery that sits is a battery that’s likely to go dead, which is why a battery maintainer is a smart buy for vehicles that are not driven often. Optima’s Digital 400 Performance Charger and Maintainer keeps the battery healthy during storage. It works as a regular battery charger with a charge rate of up to four amps and features reverse polarity and over-temp protection, and Optima claims that it can recover discharged batteries that other chargers would be unable to save.

WHERE TO GET IT:

OPTIMA Batteries

888-867-8462

www.OptimaBatteries.com