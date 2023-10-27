The great thing about the custom truck scene is that we all have different customizing tastes and styles. Each show truck exhibits its own personality through the exterior and interior appearance and the roar that exits the pipes when the key is turned. For Justin Rainwater of Silverton, Oregon, the lifted Dodge 3500 crew cab diesel covering these pages is a 1-ton stunner—named BIO Ram—that encompasses his perfect truck.

“He vowed when he returned home to tear into it and create a radical, super-clean, super-detailed, lifted show truck.”

Justin purchased the new truck in 2012 with the plan of customizing it for a SEMA Show debut in Las Vegas that same year. First on the list was to get the stance right by sending the roofline north with a Pure Performance 8-inch suspension lift and mounting up 24×10 RBP 96R wheels on 40×15.50×24 Toyo M/Ts. With a few power mods and some color matching of the stock white on the handles and mirrors plus a small splash of undercarriage detail, Justin and the truck headed for Vegas.

“With the stance and exterior in check, Justin turned his attention to the truck’s performance.”

Once the truck hit the feature-vehicle area at SEMA, Justin looked around and noticed his truck to be “kind of basic.” He vowed when he returned home to tear into it and create a radical, super-clean, super-detailed, lifted show truck.

So, Justin pulled his customizing gloves on tight, and the Dodge was delivered to Josh Jones at JPI Hot Rods (Jones Paint Innovations) in Washington for a dash of color to brighten the white base. Josh stretched his paint style down the beltline of the truck with a custom graphic pattern filled in with Dodge SRT blue. Josh then flowed that airbrush style onto the lips of the RBP wheels to tie everything together.

Wanting to transfer some of the eye-popping paint detail to the suspension, Justin bounced some ideas off of Mike Murray (NY Mike), fellow member of Relaxed Atmosphere. The result was that several parts and pieces from the trucks undercarriage wound up at Applied Coatings where James Kahler put the magnetic magic touch to the parts in bright blue. Later he had an RBP grille insert, color-matched SnugTop Super Sport shell, N-Fab Pre-Runner bumper and Monster Hooks tow hooks installed to balance out the show truck and its rugged off-road style.

With the stance and exterior styling in check, Justin turned his attention to the truck’s performance. Over at Boosted Diesel Performance and Off Road, Justin and his friend, Dale Lamb Jr., installed an H&S Performance Mini Maxx tuner, an aFe Blade Runner intake manifold, aFe Force Pro 5R air intake and an aFe 4-inch turbo back exhaust system to put the factory Cummins on kill. An aFe F3 1200 stall speed torque converter puts the power down, while an H&S Transmission unlock code ensures the transmission complies with all of the asphalt-kicking torque.

The command center for the tire-punishing horsepower and torque is laden with Katzkin Pewter grey leather and blue-piping seat covers installed by Boosted Diesel Performance and Off Road. It’s accented by painted dash trim by Josh Jones at JPI Hot Rods. A JVC DVD head unit, JL W3 12-inch subwoofers, Memphis 1000D amplifiers, all supported by Kinetik batteries, fills the cab with Justin’s choice of cruising tunes. Justin and his friend, Josh Woolrey, at Boosted Diesel Performance and Off Road installed and tuned the audio system.

According to Justin Rainwater, he has finally built what is to him, “the perfect truck.” With the truck now—dare we say—done, Justin and his fiancée, Brittney, are enjoying showing the truck off at events up and down the coast while having fun with their club members in Relaxed Atmosphere. We can’t wait to see what Justin does with BIO Ram next. Stay tuned. DW

[divider]SPECIFICATIONS[/divider]

Owner

Justin Rainwater

Silverton, Oregon

Relaxed Atmosphere

Engine

6.7L Cummins turbo diesel

aFe Blade Runner intake manifold

aFe Force Pro 5R air intake

aFe 4-inch turbo back exhaust system

aFe F3 1200 stall converter

H&S tranny unlock code

H&S Performance Mini Maxx tuner

Performance Parts installed by Justin Rainwater & Dale Lamb Jr. at Boosted Diesel Performance and Off Road

Suspension

Pure Performance long arm 8-inch lift conversion kit

Pure Performance 8-inch leaf spring pack kit

Pure Performance Prodigy shocks

Suspension powder coating by James Kahler of Applied Coatings

Wheels and Tires

24×10 RBP 96R custom airbrushed by JPI Hot Rods

40×15.50×24 Toyo M/T

Body and Paint

Factory white base

Custom airbrushed graphics in Dodge SRT Blue by Josh Jones at Jones Paint Innovations (JPI Hot Rods)

Custom pin striping by Josh Jones (JPI Hot Rods)

N-Fab pre runner front bumper

Monster Hooks Tow Hooks

RBP Grille

38-inch Rigid Industries light bar

Interior

Katzkin interior kit in pewter grey with blue piping

Dash trim painted Dodge SRT Blue by Josh Jones (JPI Hot Rods)

JVC DVD head unit

JL W3 12-inch subwoofers

Memphis 1000D amplifiers

Power Tanks air recovery systems

The owner gives special thanks to: Josh Jones of Jones Paint (JPI Hot Rods) for the sick paintwork, James Kahler at Applied Coatings for the awesome powder coating job, Mike Murray, aka NY Mike, from Relaxed Atmosphere, Damon Flippo, Dale Lamb Jr., Ron Perkins, Josh Woolrey and fiancée Brittney Burbage for putting up with all of the time Justin spent working on the truck.