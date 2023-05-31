Golden State Diesel Fest 2023
Golden State Diesel Fest 2023
Join us at the Golden State Diesel Fest – pick your fave!

Diesel World was on site at the Golden State Diesel Fest to bring you highlights from this year’s killer diesel-only event.

Join Natalie and Michael as they make their way through over 300 trucks in the GSDF Show-n-Shine. Check out their build spotlights which include a sweet K5 swapped with a Cummins and others that caught our eyes. Feel the rumble of the drags and stick around for the awards to find out who took home the top spots.

Be sure to see the full coverage in the September issue of Diesel World and on Motortopia.com.

Check it out: https://www.facebook.com/dieselworldmag/posts/pfbid0131yE9aRqAwY6DcoQhUkonUoWQD1u2FAcgbRsq7QTPcULdSniHEsFBchpxNqa56Vl

