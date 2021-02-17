Common Cents - Diesel World

Tim Tuttle’s 1,500 HP Cummins Ram Limited Pro Stock Puller

There is something to be said about a battle-tested chassis in truck pulling. Once a given truck has proven itself a winner, rarely is it ever retired. Case in point, Tim Tuttle’s ’05 Dodge Ram first took to the dirt more than a decade ago. Since its debut, the truck has spent time at big name shops like Fleece Performance Engineering and O’Bryant Diesel Services, along with changing owners on several occasions. When the third-gen came up for sale as a rolling chassis, Tim—a seasoned puller who was eager to break into the ultra-competitive Limited Pro Stock class—pounced.

A homecoming of sorts, Tim dropped the truck off at Fleece’s Pittsboro, Indiana headquarters, where the guys in the truck shop would update the chassis, fabricate a dash, handle all wiring, install Lexan windows, and re-mount the body when it returned from the body shop. Meanwhile, a 1,500hp-capable Cummins was being built over in Freedom Racing Engines’ clean room. The build would be capped off with a trip to the company’s state-of-the-art dyno cell.

Deck-Plated 6.7L Cummins

For utmost durability, a 6.7L block—its water jackets filled, cylinder sleeves added, and its head bolt bores machined to accept 14mm fasteners—serves as the foundation of Tim’s battle-ready Cummins. All seven main bearing caps are tied together through the use of a girdle, while a factory crank, forged Carrillo rods, and forged Diamond Racing pistons make up the rotating assembly. To accommodate the cylinder liners and keep the bores from distorting, a deck-plate is employed up top. As for the head, you’ll find one of Freedom’s filled competition units, which has been treated to CNC porting, oversize valves, hardened valve seats, Manley valve springs, and 14mm ARP Custom Age 625+ head studs.

S&S CP3’s, DDP Injectors, DSR Lift Pump

Well-known for putting common-rail trucks in the winner’s circle, the folks at Fleece put together a recipe they knew would make Tim’s truck a front-runner. Two 12mm CP3’s were sourced from S&S Diesel Motorsport, and mount via Fleece’s dual pump kit. Dynomite Diesel Products supplied the Super Mental injectors that were built to Fleece’s specifications. Low-pressure fuel supply and regulation are handled via D&J Precision Machine’s direct drive kit, complete with a gear-driven DSR fuel pump, and Fleece’s regulated return fuel distribution block.

3.0-inch Smoothbore Turbo & Air-to-Water Intercooling

Even though the rules for Limited Pro Stock haven’t changed much over the years, engine builders and turbo suppliers have still managed to find a way to squeeze more horsepower out of these air-restricted power plants. With Freedom and Fleece on top of the engine build and fuel side of things, Tim turned to JEB Modern Machines for his 3.0-inch smoothbore turbo needs. The Garrett GT50-based charger sports a billet, 4-blade compressor, mounts to a T6 flange Steed Speed exhaust manifold, and has produced as much as 58 psi of boost in the past. A 4-core air-to-water intercooler from Chiseled Performance keeps air intake temps on ice, literally.

Built For Abuse

The job of sending as much of the Cummins’ power to the wheels as possible is left to a four-disc clutch from Kenny’s Pulling Parts & Machine. A one-speed reverser transmission from SCS Gearbox takes over from there, while a quick-change transfer case (also from SCS) distributes power to both axles. The AAM 925 up front survives the abuse it sees thanks to upgraded axleshafts and a Detroit Truetrac limited slip. The rear axle is the same stout SQHD/20-145 you’ll find underneath Pro Stock and even Super Stock trucks. Both axles employ 4.88 gears.

A Top Contender—And Here To Stay

So how has Tim’s reborn third-gen performed so far? Right out of the gate, he grabbed a win some 300 miles from home and has rarely finished outside the top five at any event since. This includes a Fifth Place finish at the 2020 Scheid Diesel Extravaganza—against 25 of the strongest running Limited Pro Stocks in the country. But don’t take his late summer success as some type of fluke…it’s a testament to a great chassis, a solid driver, and the right power plant all performing at their full potential. Look for Tim and his “Common Cents” Dodge to terrorize the Limited Pro Stock circuit throughout 2021.