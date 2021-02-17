’07 Chevrolet 2500 HD Strategic Cooling - Diesel World

Extinguishing Excessive EGT On An LBZ Tow-Rig

Exhaust gas temperature is the single most vital parameter to monitor on any diesel. Whether your truck has been highly modified, treated to moderate power upgrades, or is completely stock, you always want to keep EGT as manageable as possible. When the owner of this ’07 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD—a truck equipped with an S300 turbo system, a built Allison 1000, and EFI Live tuning—saw 1,300 degrees F on the pyrometer while towing, he wanted to cool things off sooner rather than later. His urgency to shed EGT was amplified by the fact that the engine under the hood was an LBZ, the Duramax that’s (arguably) the most prone to cracking a piston due to added power and excessive heat.

The path to shedding EGT began with a thorough cleaning of the cooling stack, which yielded no change. Next, the S366 was pulled from the valley and fitted with a tighter exhaust housing, the driver side exhaust manifold was replaced with one off of an LML, and the truck was re-tuned by the Duramax gurus at CTT Tuning. Encouraged by the 100-degree drop in EGT he experienced with those changes, the owner replaced the factory intercooler with a drop-in Mishimoto unit. Now, towing the same equipment trailer and mini-excavator down the interstate, he sees 1,000 degrees vs. 1,300 on the pyrometer. In the following pages, we’ll go over all the parts and pieces he used to solve his EGT issue.

THE WORKHORSE IN QUESTION

When it comes to ’17 model year trucks like this one, it’s believed Ford began installing the larger, stronger connecting rods starting with Job 2 trucks. In our quest to fi nd out if we have the “better” rods, we ran the truck’s VIN and build date by our contact at Ford, and were told our engine was in fact a Job 2. To fi nd out for sure, we’ll be taking a peek inside the engine next time, as the compound turbo system requires the oil pan be pulled. That’s right, we said compounds. In the second installment, we’ll be adding the highest quality turbo kit in the industry and replacing the valley charger with the hottest selling VGT on the market. Make sure you’re here for Part 2!

TRUCK: CHEVROLET SILVERADO 2500 HD 4X4

YEAR: 2007

ENGINE: LBZ DURAMAX

ODOMETER: 207,000 MILES

TURBO: HSP S300 SINGLE TURBO SYSTEM

FUEL: EXERGY SPORTSMAN PUMP (SOURCED THROUGH PPE), STOCK INJECTORS

TRANSMISSION: BUILT ALLISON 1000 SIX-SPEED

TUNING: EFI LIVE

SOURCES

AUTO METER

866.248.6356

AUTOMETER.COM

EFI LIVE

EFILIVE.COM

MISHIMOTO

877.466.4744

MISHIMOTO.COM

XTREME DIESEL PERFORMANCE

888.343.7354

XTREMEDIESEL.COM