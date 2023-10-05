Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

6.0L Ford Power Stroke All-Aluminum Intercooler

Bullet Proof Diesel

02

6.0 liter owners rejoice. Meet Bullet Proof Diesel’s new All-Aluminum Intercooler for the 2003-2007 Ford F-Series and 2003-2005 Ford Excursions equipped with the 6.0L Diesel Engine. The new intercooler boasts aluminum hose connections with a direct fit and function and a tougher built design that’s integral to the durability of the component. This unit does not have the plastic tanks like the OEM replacement and offers all aluminum hose connections to alleviate the worry of plastic cracking and failing.

BulletProofDiesel.com

Subscribe Our Weekly Newsletter

Diesel Main Studs

TrackTech

06

TrackTech has recently released new main stud kits for Power Stroke, Duramax and Cummins pickup trucks. State-of-the-art UTM tensile testing machines validate the studs at 240,000psi which according to TrackTech, makes them the toughest on the market for their purpose and price range. In addition, TrackTech tests these main studs in race conditions where drivers put them through extreme conditions. They stand up on the track which means they’ll stand up on the street.

TrackTechFasteners.com 

CP4 Bypass Kit

– 6.7l Power Stroke Diesel Performance Parts

03

Diesel Performance Parts is happy to announce they will be stocking the soon to be released Gen2 Bypass kit from S&S Diesel Motorsport. The S&S Diesel Motorsport Gen2 6.7 Power Stroke CP4 Bypass Kit will feature all quick connect lines that will eliminate the need for cutting the factory supply line, which is a debris introduction point, especially if the cut is not thoroughly deburred. It also eliminates the need to use a compression fitting, which is a potential leak point. The OE-style quick connect lines also eliminate any threaded joints that are further leak points and have the potential of generating debris during install.

DieselPerformanceParts.com

You May Also Like
DW FUT Lead

First Look: ﻿GM’s 2.8L Duramax

To say that diesel is becoming mainstream in America is still a stretch; the reality is that more and more companies are coming forward with sophisticated diesel powerplants that will…

ADAPT OR DIE

For years, diesel drag racing was static-like. Most Pro Street trucks were stuck in the 9’s, the Pro Mod field was miniscule, and the index classes were hit or miss. The sport wasn’t as…