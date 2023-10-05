6.0L Ford Power Stroke All-Aluminum Intercooler

Bullet Proof Diesel

6.0 liter owners rejoice. Meet Bullet Proof Diesel’s new All-Aluminum Intercooler for the 2003-2007 Ford F-Series and 2003-2005 Ford Excursions equipped with the 6.0L Diesel Engine. The new intercooler boasts aluminum hose connections with a direct fit and function and a tougher built design that’s integral to the durability of the component. This unit does not have the plastic tanks like the OEM replacement and offers all aluminum hose connections to alleviate the worry of plastic cracking and failing.

BulletProofDiesel.com

Diesel Main Studs

TrackTech

TrackTech has recently released new main stud kits for Power Stroke, Duramax and Cummins pickup trucks. State-of-the-art UTM tensile testing machines validate the studs at 240,000psi which according to TrackTech, makes them the toughest on the market for their purpose and price range. In addition, TrackTech tests these main studs in race conditions where drivers put them through extreme conditions. They stand up on the track which means they’ll stand up on the street.

TrackTechFasteners.com

CP4 Bypass Kit

– 6.7l Power Stroke Diesel Performance Parts

Diesel Performance Parts is happy to announce they will be stocking the soon to be released Gen2 Bypass kit from S&S Diesel Motorsport. The S&S Diesel Motorsport Gen2 6.7 Power Stroke CP4 Bypass Kit will feature all quick connect lines that will eliminate the need for cutting the factory supply line, which is a debris introduction point, especially if the cut is not thoroughly deburred. It also eliminates the need to use a compression fitting, which is a potential leak point. The OE-style quick connect lines also eliminate any threaded joints that are further leak points and have the potential of generating debris during install.

DieselPerformanceParts.com