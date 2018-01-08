Oil Cooler Upgrade

WHAT IT IS:

2003-2007 Bullet Proof Diesel 6.0L Liquid On Liquid Oil Cooler Relocation Kit

WHY YOU WANT IT:

The Bullet Proof Diesel VK688 6.0L Oil Cooler Relocation Kit is the perfect product for the 6.0L owner who wants to retain the Ford factory oil filter and oil cooler function, yet remote mount the problematic OEM liquid on liquid oil cooler for easier service. The VK688 retains the factory oil filter as well as the OEM-specified oil filter

bypass and oil cooler bypass mechanisms, thereby maintaining the OEM oil flow design and specifications. An all-billet oil transfer block permanently removes the OEM oil cooler from the stock location. The oil cooler mounting bracket is Baja tough, yet makes servicing or replacing the OEM oil cooler simple and easy.

WHERE TO GET IT:

Bullet Proof Diesel

www.BulletProofDiesel.com

Clean DEF

WHAT IT IS:

Diesel Exhaust Fluid Filter

WHY YOU WANT IT:

Clean Solutions (a division of Donaldson Co. Inc.) introduces a convenient, effective solution to deliver clean diesel exhaust fluid (DEF) to protect selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems on vehicles and equipment. The Donaldson Clean DEF filter helps maintain DEF quality to industry standards to avoid expensive repairs, downtime and possible voiding of warranty by removing harmful particulate and preventing plugged dosing valves on the SCR system. This also extends the life of the onboard DEF filter, which prevents unplanned downtime.

WHERE TO GET IT:

Clean Solutions

www.MyCleanDiesel.com

HD Transmission

WHAT IT IS:

Raybestos Hybrid Technology Friction Clutch Plates

WHY YOU WANT IT:

Raybestos Powertrain’s new Hybrid Technology (HT) friction clutch plates integrate a unique groove pattern and a proprietary blend of premium, high-energy friction material to create a new generation of friction clutches that seamlessly combine the fluid dynamics of segmented friction lining with the strength and durability of a full friction ring. Rigorous testing to SAE standards, supported by extensive field testing, proves, according to Raybestos, that Raybestos HT friction clutch plates can reduce stresses during shifts. Improved oil flow keeps the components cooler, extending the life of the clutches and helping the rebuild last longer.

WHERE TO GET IT:

Raybestos

www.RaybestosPowertrain.com

More Fuel

WHAT IT IS:

Transfer Flow Larger Replacement Fuel Tanks For 2015 Ford Trucks

WHY YOU WANT IT:

Increase the fuel capacity and driving range on your 2015 Ford F250/F350 SWB or LWB diesel pickup with a larger replacement fuel tank from Transfer Flow. For the Ford SWB crew cab pickup, Transfer Flow offers a 50-gallon fuel tank that replaces the stock 26-gallon tank. For the LWB crew cab and extended cab pickups, a 57-gallon fuel tank that replaces the stock 37.5-gallon tank is available. The fuel tanks are made from 12- and 14-gauge aluminized steel for superior corrosion resistance and strength, are baffled for extra support and to reduce fuel slosh.

WHERE TO GET IT:

Transfer Flow

www.TransferFlow.com

Night Lights

WHAT IT IS:

Vision X Lighting’s Bright & Easy LED Light Kits For Dodge Ram 2500/3500

WHY YOU WANT IT:

Vision X’s new 3.5-inch Optimus LED Light kits shine up to 693 feet of usable light and simply bolt-on the stock fog light location using plug and play connectors with no drilling, cutting or wire splicing. The Vision X Fog light kits are available in a Single kit (two lights), Dual kit (four lights) or Bracket-Only set. Complete the lighting upgrade by adding Vision X Lighting’s brightest 21-inch Xmitter Prime XP LED bar to the Ram’s center bumper slot. The center-mounted, bolt-on Xmitter Prime XP provides superior distance with a smooth light pattern and is available with white or amber LEDs.

WHERE TO GET IT:

Vision X

www.VisionXUSA.com

GM Transmission Fix

WHAT IT IS:

Leak-Free DHD Allison Transmission Lines

WHY YOU WANT IT:

The DHD ultimate leak-free kit is your solution to fixing leaky factory transmission and power steering lines for good. The package includes a trans-line repair kit and a high-pressure power steering line kit. This combination will save you time and money when repairing your vehicle. Both kits include high-quality stainless steel reusable fittings and high-pressure stainless steel-braided hose for the ultimate in leak prevention. Available for Duramax LB7, LLY, LBZ, LMM and LML, with the Allison five- or six-speed.

WHERE TO GET IT:

Dirty Hooker Diesel

www.DirtyHookerDiesel.com

Go With The Flow

WHAT IT IS:

Stainless Diesel 1999-2012 Cummins Adjustable Water Bypass Kit

WHY YOU WANT IT:

The Stainless Diesel water bypass kit aids in water flow from the rear of the engine in towing applications. This helps to keep the #6 cylinder running cooler. It also relieves pressure in the back of the engine block in higher horsepower trucks that turn more rpm. This helps to keep the freeze plugs in the engine and maintain the head gasket’s integrity.

WHERE TO GET IT:

Stainless Diesel

www.StainlessDiesel.com

Clean #2

WHAT IT IS:

Sinister Cummins CAT Filter Adaptor

WHY YOU WANT IT:

Dodge truck owners can now extend the life of their 2004.5-2007 Cummins engine with Sinister Diesel’s new CAT Filter Adaptor which allows drivers to install a 2-micron CAT fuel filter onto their existing fuel filter head. This allows for greatly improved filtering before fuel gets to vital engine components like the CP3 injection pump as well as injectors. The product has a Sinister blue anodized finish which prevents corrosion inside and outside the fuel system. The new CAT Filter Adaptor is guaranteed to be effective and trouble free.

WHERE TO GET IT:

Sinister Diesel

www.SinisterDiesel.com

Cummins Exhaust

WHAT IT IS:

2014 Ram 6.7L DPF Back Dual Exhaust

WHY YOU WANT IT:

Diamond Eye Performance, is now offering diesel particulate filter back exhaust kits for the 2014 Dodge 6.7L. Give your truck an aggressive appearance and sound by installing a 4-inch aluminized or 409 stainless steel DPF back kit dual kit. The kit’s easy to install and designed specifically for use with the OEM emissions control systems. Finish it off with one of their Diamond Eye Performance logo embossed tips.

WHERE TO GET IT:

www.DiamondEyePerformance.com