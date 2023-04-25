Riffraff Diesel’s New Billet Turbo Pedestal

Whether you’re tired of hunting for a Garrett replacement turbo pedestal for your 7.3L or you’re looking to add some bling, Riffraff Diesel has you covered. The company’s billet turbo pedestal for factory-based GT38 and GTP38 Garrett turbochargers (’94.5-’03 engines) is a complete, bolt-in solution and also represents an industry first for the 7.3L Power Stroke segment. Riffraff’s new pedestal will be available soon (think early May) and ready to ship to your doorstep. Better yet, it’s rumored that MSRP will check in under $300—not a bad price for a part that looks like a million bucks.

Source: https://www.riffraffdiesel.com/