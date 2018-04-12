DROP-IN SX-E

STAINLESS DIESEL SX-E ELBOW FOR 5.9L CUMMINS

The SX-E intake elbow for the 5.9-liter Cummins is designed to replace your weak factory piece with heavy duty 6160 stainless steel. This directs airfl ow from your aftermarket intake directly to your atmosphere turbocharger without worry of blowing off in high-fl ow, high-pressure scenarios. The elbow includes a V-band clamp to secure it to the compressor inlet.

Stainless Diesel

269.268.2223

StainlessDiesel.com

NEVER GEL

BD FUEL HEATER KIT

Designed to fi t most aftermarket lift pumps (FASS, AirDog or Flowmax) BD’s new fuel heater kit bolts up between the water separator and the fi lter head. It uses a self-regulating 320-watt heater that offers three times the heating power compared to other methods. It’s also pre-fi tted with sealed electrical connectors for an easy and clean install.

BD Diesel

800.887.5030

DieselPerformance.com

6.0L BLING

BULLET PROOF DIESEL BILLET CAPS

Are your factory oil fi ll, fuel fi lter and oil fi lter caps showing their age? Bullet Proof Diesel offers these billet aluminum caps in multiple anodized colors to replace the boring stock caps and give your rig’s engine bay a bit of style at the same time. All caps are tapped to accept whatever accessories you need, such as a bypass oil fi ltration system.

Bullet Proof Diesel

480.247.2331

BulletProofDiesel.com

BLACK AGAIN

MEGUIAR’S VINYL AND RUBBER TREATMENT

Mirror Bright Vinyl & Rubber Treatment is formulated to leave just the right amount of rich, natural sheen for a like-new appearance that’s tastefully glossy, not shiny. This specialized treatment also provides durable UV protection to block harmful sunlight that can cause these materials to degrade over time, keeping your vehicle’s vinyl, rubber and plastic surfaces looking show-car ready.

Meguiar’s

Meguiars.com

CLEANER FOR LONGER

BALDWIN BF46002 DUAL STAGE FILTER

Baldwin Filters’ new BF46002 Dual-Stage Fuel Filter is the first fuel filter to take advantage of a new media technology developed at CLARCOR’s Innovation Center outside Nashville, Tennessee. This proprietary, highly engineered media incorporates multiple layers to trap and hold the even the smallest contaminants, thus providing maximum protection for modern high-pressure fuel systems.

Baldwin Filters

800.822.5394

BaldwinFilter.com

PERFECT PRESSURE

ARB DIGITAL TIRE INFLATOR GAUGE

Running the correct tire pressures for different situations and/or vehicle load changes is an extremely simple way to improve your truck’s performance and ride quality. The new ARB Digital Tire Inflator Gauge makes checking and adjusting your vehicle’s tire pressures a quick and easy operation with its large blue backlit display, a thumb-operated inflator button, and simple deflator bleed button.

ARB USA

425.264.1391

ARBUSA.com

MULTI-TASKING TONNEAU

UNDERCOVER RIDGELANDER

The new Ridgelander Tonneau features a built-in perimeter track system on the top of the bed cover that allows you to customize your truck bed to fit your lifestyle. The RidgeLander also comes standard with UnderCover’s Tango Track cargo management system, which works in conjunction with all approved Rhino Rack accessories. The cover has a 3-year warranty, single-point locking system, and built-in multifaceted weather seals to help keep the elements out of your truck bed.

UnderCover

866.900.8800

UnderCoverInfo.com.

SLICK STUFF

AMSOIL SIGNATURE SERIES DIESEL OILS

New AMSOIL Signature Series Max-Duty Synthetic Diesel Oil and AMSOIL Heavy- Duty Synthetic Diesel Oil is formulated to offer improved wear protection, stronger oxidation stability, better shear stability, increased resistance to aeration, reduced emissions and improved fuel economy. The Signature Series Max-Duty Synthetic Diesel Oil represents the top-tier of AMSOIL protection and performance for diesel engines. Available in 10W-30, 5W- 40 and 15W-40 viscosities.

AMSOIL

AMSOIL.com

NOT A REMAN

NEW UPGRADED LB7 INJECTORS

Introducing Merchant Automotive’s new Fuel Injector for the LB7 Duramax. These units are new Bosch injectors updated to meet Merchant Automotive specifications. These are NOT re-manufactured parts. Additionally, the Merchant Automotive injectors carry no core charge to the customer.

Merchant Automotive

866.399.7169

Merchant-Automotive.com