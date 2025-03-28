2024 F350 Dually by Big Shot Industries

WORDS BY JAMES OPIOLA

PRESENTED BY CUSTOMS UNLIMITED

PHOTOS BY CUSTOMS UNLIMITED, BIG SHOT INDUSTRIES, BOOSTED MEDIA, & CREATIVE CUSTOMS

Customs Unlimited, a Michigan-based online one-stop-shop automotive lighting retailer, recently visited Big Shot Industries, an up-and-coming truck builder in the small rural town of Du Quoin, Illinois. Big Shot Industries has garnered industry-wide attention for their 2024 F350 dually built, nicknamed the “BIG TRUCK.”

THE LIFT, Wheels, Tires, & Details

The “BIG TRUCK” is lifted by the first complete 18” Elevate MFG lift designed for a 2024 F350 Dually, and boasts an eye-catching suspension with polished overlays atop a neon UV reactive orange powder coating. It sits on massive 30x16s in the front and pairs of 30×8.25 Liberty Forged Wheels in the back, wrapped in 44×16.50r30 FURY MTII tires. The wheels complement the overall theme with matching powder-coated backs and windows, completed with “Big Shot Industries”powder-coated floaters. You could say this build embodies what it means to feel like a “Big Shot.”

The Journey

Big Shot Industries began as an automotive apparel company founded by Caitlyn Williams and Evan Owens. Their passion for building and showcasing their personal builds at shows helped their brand gain a following. They eventually expanded into offering full custom build services out of their shop in Du Quoin from tinted windows and vinyl wraps to lifts, wheels, tires, and partnered with Customs Unlimited to become a dealer of their lighting. In 2023 inspiration struck after attending Music City Showdown in Nashville. They became determined on building a show-stopping truck impressive enough to be featured at a booth in the main arena. Impressively, less than a year later, Big Shot Industries achieved their goal.

THE LIGHTING & HOW TO STAND OUT

______________________________________________________

“Lighting is here to stay and lighting can make or break the attention your build gets “ – Big Shot Industries

________________________________________________________

Just six days before the “BIG TRUCK” was set to debut at Lone Star Throwdown, the truck was still in pieces. Parts and suspension had just returned from powder coating, leaving Big Shot Industries in a major time crunch to assemble the build and install lighting. Fortunately, they partnered with Customs Unlimited, whose plug-and-play, easy-to-install lighting allowed them to meet their deadline. The buzz around the “BIG TRUCK” is largely due to its impressive lighting design. Big Shot Industries aimed for show-stopping pure white illumination of their suspension and paint-matched components, while having the ability to transform the truck into a glowing neon orange spectacle with a flick of a switch. To accomplish this, they used Customs Unlimited’s Best Selling Quad Row Pure White Wheel Lights and a total of 40 rock lights: 20 Pure White 24 LED High-Intensity Rock Lights & 20 UV 24 LED Rock Lights. The result of the build speaks for itself. They created a truck that had two completely different looks all in one.

When asked about future plans, Big Shot Industries replied. “We’re just getting started.” If you haven’t heard of them yet, you will soon. Their 2024 builds will be on display at SEMA 2024. Big Shot Industries continues to rely on Customs Unlimited lighting products to make their customers and show builds stand out. Customs Unlimited offers the brightest lighting available backed with a limited lifetime warranty and unmatched customer service. We’re anxiously waiting to see what Big Shot Industries builds next!