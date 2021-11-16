Diesel Performance Parts

AFE – BladeRunner 3 IN Aluminum Cold Charge Pipe Black PN 46-20149-B (td)

Now in stock at Diesel Performance Parts is AFE’s BladeRunner 3-inch Aluminum Cold Charge Pipe for the 11-16 6.7L Powerstroke. The intercooler tube is constructed of 3-inch mandrel-bent aluminum tubing for maximum flow then powder-coated wrinkle-black for heat and corrosion resistance. The smooth bends allow for low turbulence, increasing horsepower, torque, and lowering EGT’s. Utilizes the factory mounting locations to provide stability for a hassle-free installation.

Mickey Thompson Tires

The Baja Boss A/T delivers undisputed on-road handling, performance, and tread life while also dominating in the mud, due to its asymmetric tread design. Aggressive looks, low noise, long-lasting tread, smooth ride, and severe weather rated make it stand out from the rest. Extreme Sidebiters provide a bold look, extreme off-road traction, and protection. Powerply XD adds 50% heavier denier cord to the angled third ply providing better puncture resistance, quicker steering response and greater stability. Silica-Reinforced Compound added for on-road tread wear, cut and chip resistance, improved wet handling and braking performance. Features a 50,000-mile tread wear warranty.

Champion Oil

DOT 5.1 Brake Fluid for Gas and Diesel Applications

Champion Oil, a global leader in specialty lubricants, now offers DOT 5.1 Brake Fluid (Part #4056), which is a glycol-based product like DOT 3 and DOT 4, but with a higher dry boiling and wet boiling point. This type of fluid is widely used in high-performance and other popular OEM gas and diesel applications. Champion DOT 5.1 Brake Fluid can be used in all brake systems, including disc, drum, ABS Anti-Skid applications, Electronic Stability Control Systems (ESCS) and Anti-Slip Regulation (ASR).

Xtreme Diesel Performance

6.0L Powerstroke Aluminum Coolant Recovery Tank Reservoir

The XDP Aluminum Coolant Recovery Tank Reservoir adds style and function to your 2003-2007 6.0L Powerstroke. Factory coolant tanks fail notoriously often, and they’re hard to shine. So make your truck show worthy with the better looking and longer lasting XDP Aluminum Tank. Each tank features welded aluminum construction, black coating, and a built-in sight glass to easily monitor fluid levels. With a coolant tank as clean as it is functional, you’ll be sure to turn heads and avoid any pains in the neck with your old stock unit.

Upgraded Stock

Industrial Injection 6.0L Injectors

Industrial Injection Ford 6.0L Injectors are manufactured to meet and exceed factory quality, reliability and efficiency. Their OE factory machined solid bodies eliminate the failure from check ball pressure issues. Contact Industrial Injection for more info.

Breathe Easy

Sinister Diesel 2008-2010 Power Stroke Cold Air Intake

Sinister Diesel’s new Cold Air Intake for the 2008-2010 Power Stroke features build and material specs unlike other intakes on the market. For example, instead of the usual plastic tubing, Sinister uses mandrel bent aluminum for maximum strength, airflow and heat dissipation. Plus, Sinister’s upgraded filter features oversized, long lasting, reusable cotton oiled filter media. In addition, rather than using industry standard rubber couplers, Sinister uses superior silicone couplers for longevity. Filter to turbo connectivity is another feature that delivers top performance, along with a polished and powder coated finish for durability and a clean look under the hood.

PPE Deep-Capacity Engine Oil Pan (GM L5P)

Features: flat bottom–solves the oil drainage problem associated with the stock GM pan. Two-quart additional oil capacity. Cast, high-grade aluminum alloy for optimal heat dissipation. Neodymium magnet equipped, billet stainless steel drain plug. Lifetime warranty. Raw or powder-coated black finishes.

Sinister Diesel

6.7L Powerstroke 320 AMP Alternator

Sinister’s 320 AMP alternator for 1999-2016 Powerstroke trucks produces better than stock performance with a high amperage regulator. It features high temp bearings and an upgraded stator with a polished and powder coated Sinister Blue cover. It’s direct fitment requiring no modifications, so installation is easy. Includes a one-year warranty.

Ram-Air Differential Cover, for 2001-2019 Chevy/GMC/Dodge/Ram, with AAM 11.5 and 11.8-inch 14 Bolt Rear Axle

Banks Ram-Air Differential Cover is unlike any other. Patented design cools 5 times better that flat-backs, increases MPG, and extends lubrication life. Testing flat-backs and those with larger fluid capacitates proved that those covers do not cool as advertised and suffer poor fluid dynamics, resulting in reduced fuel economy.

BD Diesel

6.7L Cummins Iron Horn Turbo Kit

BD offers this drop-in BorgWarner S300 SX-E turbo and 2-piece manifold system to replace the problematic OEM VGT turbo with a variety of performance sizing options that reduces EGTs and high turbo drive pressures.

Derringer Tuner w/iDash DataMonster for 2011-2019 Ford 6.7L Power Stroke

Add +72 hp and +148 lb-ft, with 6 power levels. Interfaces with OBD-II port to communicate with and read the vehicle’s ECU. ActiveSafety® and TransCommand® protect engine/powertrain. Works while in cruise-control, data-log up to 100 parameters at a time (includes microSD) plus log up to 20 min/max values. Patented. Emissions compliant.

UWS Steel-Aluminum Combo Transfer Tanks

UWS has released an industry-first transfer tank design. These exclusive, new combo transfer tanks feature a dual construction of steel and aluminum. Both the steel tank and built-in aluminum combo tool box feature a smooth, mill finish. UWS’s new steel transfer tanks are also available in L-shaped and rectangle configurations and in two finish options, black or white powder coat.

