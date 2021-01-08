The COVID ‘660 - Diesel World

While the Country was Shut Down, We Went Racing!

It’s a fact that unprecedented times call for unprecedented measures. Not only did the coronavirus pandemic change lives, stall out a vibrant U.S. economy, and wreck racing seasons, but it made all of us miss the things we love. Back in April, when the country was locked down and virtually every American’s future was uncertain, our stir-crazy got the better of us and we decided to go racing again, no matter what it took. Reaching out to industry giant and drag strip owner, Jeremy Wagler, we were able to secure Wagler Motorsports Park for what was initially destined to be a private testing session on Memorial Day weekend. After Nitto Tire USA jumped on as the title sponsor and BD Diesel Performance as the right lane sponsor, BDS Suspension as the burnout box sponsor, Luxe Offroad as the left lane sponsor plus AirDog, Amsoil, Goerend Transmission, Hot Shot’s Secret, KC Turbos, S&S Diesel Motorsport and Stainless Diesel joined in, too, we invited all the big guns in the diesel world to join us in Lyons, Indiana on May 23rd. We had an event planned, but how would it look?

Just days before the “testing session” was set to take place, Indiana Governor, Eric Holcomb, gave the all-clear to go drag racing again, so long as the proper measures were in place to keep everyone safe. For racers, that meant limited crew members per vehicle would be allowed through the gate. Unfortunately for fans, this also meant that no spectators could be present in the stands. However, given the fact that we live in the golden age of technology, the race was live-streamed on our Facebook page and saw massive viewership. The day would bring 4-second passes from Pro Mods, low 5’s in Pro Street, two 6.0L Power Strokes competing in 5.90 Index, some of the closest bracket racing we’ve seen, and a wild, wheels-up performance from Brett Deutsch and his ’69 C10. If you tuned in to the live feed at https://www.facebook.com/dieselworldmag, thank you. If you didn’t, here’s what you missed.