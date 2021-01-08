 The COVID ‘660 - Diesel World

While the Country was Shut Down, We Went Racing!

It’s a fact that unprecedented times call for unprecedented measures. Not only did the coronavirus pandemic change lives, stall out a vibrant U.S. economy, and wreck racing seasons, but it made all of us miss the things we love. Back in April, when the country was locked down and virtually every American’s future was uncertain, our stir-crazy got the better of us and we decided to go racing again, no matter what it took. Reaching out to industry giant and drag strip owner, Jeremy Wagler, we were able to secure Wagler Motorsports Park for what was initially destined to be a private testing session on Memorial Day weekend. After Nitto Tire USA jumped on as the title sponsor and BD Diesel Performance as the right lane sponsor, BDS Suspension as the burnout box sponsor, Luxe Offroad as the left lane sponsor plus AirDog, Amsoil, Goerend Transmission, Hot Shot’s Secret, KC Turbos, S&S Diesel Motorsport and Stainless Diesel joined in, too, we invited all the big guns in the diesel world to join us in Lyons, Indiana on May 23rd. We had an event planned, but how would it look?

-Advertisement-
-Advertisement-

Just days before the “testing session” was set to take place, Indiana Governor, Eric Holcomb, gave the all-clear to go drag racing again, so long as the proper measures were in place to keep everyone safe. For racers, that meant limited crew members per vehicle would be allowed through the gate. Unfortunately for fans, this also meant that no spectators could be present in the stands. However, given the fact that we live in the golden age of technology, the race was live-streamed on our Facebook page and saw massive viewership. The day would bring 4-second passes from Pro Mods, low 5’s in Pro Street, two 6.0L Power Strokes competing in 5.90 Index, some of the closest bracket racing we’ve seen, and a wild, wheels-up performance from Brett Deutsch and his ’69 C10. If you tuned in to the live feed at https://www.facebook.com/dieselworldmag, thank you. If you didn’t, here’s what you missed.

DW-2010-ODSS-02

After Brett Deutsch’s 2,200-rwhp Duramax-powered ’69 Chevy C10 tried to pull a wheelie in both passes during Friday’s test session, he decided to throw even more power at the track for the truck’s first hit on race day. But instead of getting the tire spin he was after, the truck dead-hooked, sent the front wheels airborne, and it was clear he was going to have to back out of it to get it back down. Though Brett feathered the throttle, the landing was pretty rough.

DW-2010-ODSS-03

Back in the pits, a cracked oil pan threatened to end any hopes of Brett Deutsch going rounds in Pro Mod. Luckily, Jeremy Wagler took off for his shop (Wagler Competition Products), grabbed a new oil pan, and rounded up everything else that would be needed to swap in a new one. You can see the fresh RTV in this photo. The impact from landing the wheel stand would also crack the fiberglass on the truck’s firewall and damage the front clip, which Brett and his team removed for the rest of the day’s festivities. The next time out, Brett pedaled his way to a 5.11 at 140 mph, followed by a blazing 4.91 at 146 mph.

DW-2010-ODSS-04

Firepunk Diesel’s Pro Mod S10 underwent a slew of changes over the winter, the most obvious of which was the new Hot Shot’s Secret wrap. Not surprisingly, last year’s class champion was the favorite at Wagler Motorsports Park, but that didn’t mean it was an easy day for driver Larson Miller or the rest of the Firepunk crew. The S10 fought traction issues early on, with Larson having to lift on the first two passes. Then, with the track figured out and the right chassis adjustments made, Larson put together a best pass of 4.30 at 172 mph.

DW-2010-ODSS-05

Thus far, Firepunk’s campaigning of D&J Precision Machine’s billet-aluminum Executioner Cummins has been fruitful. Not only did the single turbo’d 408ci Cummins produce 3,214 hp on the engine dyno over the winter, but its lightweight yet anvil-like construction rules out any issues with reliability at this power level. Now the Firepunk clan can focus on applying power to the track and getting from point A to B in a straight line. Will this be the engine that marches the Hot Shot’s Secret S10 into the 3’s? We’d say it’s definitely a possibility.

DW-2010-ODSS-07

Lightweight and simple, Buddy Callaway’s LB7-propelled GMC Sierra is a true freak of nature. The 300,000-mile Duramax sports a factory bottom end and heads, a stock IHI turbocharger, and a 4L80E built by Twisted Diesel Performance. Guess what class Buddy runs? 5.90 Index—and he can run the number consistently. At the end of the day, it was Buddy who took home the big win in 5.90.

DW-2010-ODSS-08

While we can’t prove Buddy Callaway’s LB7 sports the factory rotating assembly and heads, you can clearly see the stock IHI turbo in the valley here! How the 60mm turbo continues to live is beyond comprehension, especially with 200-percent over S&S Diesel Motorsport injectors, a 12mm CP3, and a healthy amount of spray in the equation. Perhaps it’s Mark Broviak’s tuning that keeps Buddy’s rowdy ride alive. Like we said…the thing is a freak—and stupid fast for what it is.

DW-2010-ODSS-10

When we learned that two 6.0L Power Strokes were signed up to compete in the 5.90 field, we couldn’t believe it. Heading into the weekend, no 6.0L had ever ventured deeper than 6.01 in the eighth. Little did we know that all of that was about to change. Meet the new 6.0L eighth-mile record-holder, Austin Denny. He and his 5,250-pound Super Duty went 5.76 at 120 mph right off the trailer and then backed it up with a 5.77 at 122 mph.

DW-2010-ODSS-09

It’s not a drag race until the Scheid rail goes down the track. For the ultimate display of speed and power, Dan Scheid and driver Jared Jones made the call in Pro Dragster. Following a ring and pinion swap for 2020 (they went taller), team Scheid is slowly figuring out the best way to apply the rail’s 3,000hp in the ‘660. Before the day was through, Jared would guide the Spitzer chassis dragster down track in 4.24 , 4.18, and 4.20-second intervals.

DW-2010-ODSS-11

Gutted but sporting a front and rear four-link and still tipping the scales at more than 5,000 pounds, Austin Denny’s passes in the 5.70s were impressive. His 1,500hp package begins with a built 6.0L Power Stroke sporting dual high-pressure oil pumps, massive Warren Diesel injectors, compound turbos, and a little bit of nitrous. A 5R110 pieced together by Red Diamond Diesel keeps the 6.0L in its power band.

DW-2010-ODSS-12

Steve Royalty and crew brought the Climate Change Dakota Pro Mod out for a little mechanical mayhem, and we’re glad they did. After having to pull the new three-speed Lenco out and re-shim it the night before, Steve turned in his best 60-foot to date: a 1.09. Also new for truck for the 2020 race season is automated shifting, so Steve can concentrate more on driving the 2,500hp, triple-turbo beast.

DW-2010-ODSS-13

The Royalty pit crew is one of the most down to earth places to be on race day. Within a few minutes of chatting, we knew the data logs for Climate Change were showing 168-psi of boost, that they’d upsized to a 103mm high-pressure turbo in the offseason (from a 99mm), and that the Scheid engine and fuel combination isn’t much different than what you’ll find on a top-tier pulling truck (the 14mm P-pump flows 1,100cc’s worth of fuel to 5×0.030-inch triple-feed injectors).

DW-2010-ODSS-16

So what makes the KC Turbos 5.90 Super Duty tick? The truck is surprisingly simple, with a factory-based suspension that hooks well (radius arm, coil over with QA1’s up front and leaf springs in back), a single S480 turbo, and a mildly-built 6.0L Power Stroke. Callie’s as-forged rods, dual high-pressure oil pumps, Warren Diesel’s low-pressure oil pump and big conventional injectors, a PCS-controlled 4R100, and nitrous round out the major items in the powertrain. Believe it or not, this thing sees 5,000 rpm going down the track!