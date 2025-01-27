Published on January 27, 2025 Author Mike McGlothlin Tags Diesel, Solenoid, turbo, Share article Facebook 0 Twitter 0 Mail 0 Turbo Time’s Lightning Bolt Solenoid Turbo Upgrade Explained Turbo Time’s Lightning Bolt Solenoid Upgrade Unlocking the true potential of your 6.6L Duramax LML from 2011-2016 has never been more electrifying. Welcome to the world of Diesel Power, where the heart of performance lies beneath the hood and roars to life with every turn of the key. In this issue, we take you on a journey to unleash the untamed power of your diesel engine, all while keeping it true to its roots. Beginning with a crucial step, both cooling systems were expertly drained. Subsequently, we removed the factory air intake system and the turbo boost sensor. Following this, we released all upper intake bolts, allowing us to smoothly lift off the composite piece from the engine. Now we can turn to the factory-installed solenoid for removal. These are simple to swap out with the correct tools and patience. Introducing the TurboTime Lightning Bolt Performance Vgt Turbo Solenoid, the game-changer in diesel engine upgrades. This remarkable addition to your rig is designed to elevate your driving experience without resorting to artificial manipulation that mimics gas-powered vehicles. The secret lies in optimizing your turbocharger, the diesel engine's powerhouse, for maximum efficiency and performance. Forget about throttle controllers, modules, or tuning that mess with VGT vane percentages and disrupt your driving rhythm. The Lightning Bolt Solenoid, particularly the Type R version, is calibrated to perfection, offering lower vane resistance to accommodate the increased load produced by performance modifications. It's your ideal companion whether you've got stock or upgraded turbos and fuel injectors. Under the Hood: Internally, the Lightning Bolt Performance VGT Solenoid stands apart from the OEM variant. It boasts newly engineered and precision-machined components, housed within a finned outer casing designed to efficiently dissipate heat and maintain optimal solenoid coil temperatures. In this shot, our focus is on the installation of Turbo Time USA’s R-type solenoid. Stay tuned for an in-depth exploration of the distinctions between the R-type and S-type solenoids, coming up later in the article. Once installed, the results are undeniable. Expect a 5-12% boost increase in power, improved fuel efficiency, a cleaner exhaust, and quicker torque production. Your diesel beast is about to roar louder, run smoother, and conquer the road with unrivaled vigor. Stay tuned as we dive into the nitty-gritty of this remarkable upgrade, bringing you firsthand insights into the installation process and the electrifying performance gains that follow. Diesel Power just got a bolt of lightning! Every Lightning Bolt Performance VGT Solenoid kit includes essential components: a fresh hold-down bracket, a durable stainless Allen bolt, and the necessary spacer. It’s worth noting that, until the hold-down bracket bolt is precisely torqued to specification, the solenoid may exert outward pressure, a common trait even in stock VGT solenoids. To ensure a secure fit, we recommend applying anti-seize to the retaining bolt’s threads, providing an extra layer of security. If you’re interested in having more power, this upgrade is something you should look into. Follow along as we start at the rear of the truck and work our way to the front. If you have tools and a friend or two, you can knock out this installation in a day, so it’s not out of the reach of many of our DIY readers. With the solenoid in place, we reinstalled the intake system and checked all our bolts and connections one last time. Turbo Time USA’s Lightning Bolt Performance VGT Solenoid offers two distinct styles: Type-S and Type-R. But what sets them apart? The Type-S solenoid caters to a wide range of trucks, including stock ones, tuned models, and those with upgraded VGTs. It’s meticulously calibrated to maintain a robust resistance rating on the vane system, effectively eliminating the lag often associated with the factory VGT’s response time. This calibration also minimizes the inherent delay found in larger variable geometry turbos. On the other hand, the Type-R unit is tailor-made for trucks equipped with fuel system modifications and an enhanced VGT. It takes a different approach, featuring a lower vane resistance rating than the Type-S. This adjustment compensates for the heightened load generated by performance-modified trucks, particularly those with injector upgrades and either stock or upgraded turbos. The install is complete! This was a smooth and simple install that we instantly noticed on the first drive. The full process only took about an hour thanks to some experienced helpers.