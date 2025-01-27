Turbo Time’s Lightning Bolt Solenoid Turbo Upgrade Explained

Unlocking the true potential of your 6.6L Duramax LML from 2011-2016 has never been more electrifying. Welcome to the world of Diesel Power, where the heart of performance lies beneath the hood and roars to life with every turn of the key. In this issue, we take you on a journey to unleash the untamed power of your diesel engine, all while keeping it true to its roots.

Introducing the TurboTime Lightning Bolt Performance Vgt Turbo Solenoid, the game-changer in diesel engine upgrades. This remarkable addition to your rig is designed to elevate your driving experience without resorting to artificial manipulation that mimics gas-powered vehicles. The secret lies in optimizing your turbocharger, the diesel engine’s powerhouse, for maximum efficiency and performance.

Forget about throttle controllers, modules, or tuning that mess with VGT vane percentages and disrupt your driving rhythm. The Lightning Bolt Solenoid, particularly the Type R version, is calibrated to perfection, offering lower vane resistance to accommodate the increased load produced by performance modifications. It’s your ideal companion whether you’ve got stock or upgraded turbos and fuel injectors.

Once installed, the results are undeniable. Expect a 5-12% boost increase in power, improved fuel efficiency, a cleaner exhaust, and quicker torque production. Your diesel beast is about to roar louder, run smoother, and conquer the road with unrivaled vigor.

Stay tuned as we dive into the nitty-gritty of this remarkable upgrade, bringing you firsthand insights into the installation process and the electrifying performance gains that follow. Diesel Power just got a bolt of lightning!

If you’re interested in having more power, this upgrade is something you should look into. Follow along as we start at the rear of the truck and work our way to the front. If you have tools and a friend or two, you can knock out this installation in a day, so it’s not out of the reach of many of our DIY readers.