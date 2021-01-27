Scheid Diesel Extravaganza 2020 - Diesel World

The Late-August Classic is Relocated And Rejuvenated At Wagler Motorsports Park

When industry giants like Dan Scheid and Jeremy Wagler team up on something, you’re going to get your money’s worth. Such was the case for the 24th running of the August blockbuster known as the Scheid Diesel Extravaganza. Relocated to Wagler Motorsports Park in Lyons, Indiana for 2020, the 100-acre complex played host to ODSS drag racing by day, truck and tractor pulling by night, and very busy show ‘n shine and dyno competitions in between. Tons of Chevy Duramax’s, Ford Powerstroke and Ram Cummins showed up to teh event. In a year that has been anything but stable and predictable, the Scheid/Wagler partnership ended up being the shot in the arm the diesel industry needed. Thousands of enthusiasts turned out to spectate, compete to see who had the best diesel truck, or work, and by all accounts it was one of the smoothest run renditions of the Extravaganza in recent memory.

Things kicked off first thing Friday morning with more than 100 Limited Pro Stock and Pro Street trucks weighing in, receiving tech-inspections, and then attempting to qualify for the nighttime show on Wagler’s freshly-groomed and tightly-packed clay track. At noon, it was time for two rounds of qualifying over on the NHRA-approved, concrete eighth-mile drag strip. The remainder of drag race qualifying and eliminations would commence the following day, beginning late morning. Each evening, fans were treated to the kind of high-quality truck and tractor pulling action the Extravaganza has long been known for, with the best Super Stock, Pro Stock, Limited Pro Stock, and Pro Street diesel trucks in the nation all taking to the dirt. Various tractor classes and even the Hot-Rod Semis would get in on the action as well.

If 2020 is any indication of what to expect from future events, expect the Scheid Diesel Extravaganza to enjoy another quarter century of success. To see the highlight reel for this year’s affair, keep reading.