7TH ANNUAL FIREPUNK DIRT DRAGS

Lavon and Lyn Miller, alongside their diligent and industrious family and friends, have worked hard over the years to grow the Firepunk Dirt Drags into a timetested hallmark event, while maintaining the same grass roots, family friendly atmosphere. Saturday, September 3, 2016, saw them meet that goal yet again in Plain City, Ohio, for the seventh year in a row. Despite changing the event schedule to shift toward a full day of practice followed by a night race, an impressive number of fans piled into the Union County Fairgrounds. The crew, assisted by KOI for lights and timing, set out for an actionpacked day of Dirt Drags, plus the return of a dyno for a horsepower competition.

With packed dyno and racing action from morning till deep into the night, the Firepunk family put on an outstanding show, proving the race of humble beginnings to be a time-tested event. Holding firmly to their grass roots (or more aptly, corn roots) origins, Firepunk continues to evolve their event and reach new fans. Their efforts also raised nearly $10,000 for The Hope Center, which is a cause near and dear to the Miller family. The crew looks forward to further building the scope of the races next year and hope to have you there as they do. See you next time.DW

