-ADVERTISEMENT-

7TH ANNUAL FIREPUNK DIRT DRAGS

Lavon and Lyn Miller, alongside their diligent and industrious family and friends, have worked hard over the years to grow the Firepunk Dirt Drags into a timetested hallmark event, while maintaining the same grass roots, family friendly atmosphere. Saturday, September 3, 2016, saw them meet that goal yet again in Plain City, Ohio, for the seventh year in a row. Despite changing the event schedule to shift toward a full day of practice followed by a night race, an impressive number of fans piled into the Union County Fairgrounds. The crew, assisted by KOI for lights and timing, set out for an actionpacked day of Dirt Drags, plus the return of a dyno for a horsepower competition.

LEAD_XDP1703

03_XDP1703

Topping the charts for the Diesel Doctor’s dyno was John Millard’s Chevy, coming in with 1,336 horsepower.

04_XDP1703

The free-for-all practice session in the early afternoon provided some tight-knit racing as friends and rivals hit the track.

14_XDP1703

The Modified class final had fans on the edges of their seats with a proven winner in Lavon Miller’s ’04 Dodge versus the fastest ET of the night in Wes Cavinder’s ’96 Dodge. A tight race ended with Miller on top of the Modified class.

02_XDP1703

Kyle Stockman’s Ford climbed to the top of the 0-650 power range with his winning horsepower run of 568.

07_XDP1703

This little VW Jetta won the battle of traction and kept the power down to take an upset win over the Dodge Ram.

11_XDP1703

With a commanding lead, Justin Hasting’s ’02 Dodge took the 2WD/Manual class title from Kyle Barchey’s ’07 Dodge.

09_XDP1703

Leaving a tower of tire smoke smothering his trail of Duramax coal, this Chevy took home the volunteered prize money for the impromptu burnout competition.

08_XDP1703

A hopeful contender for the burnout prize, this Dodge gave its all in a plume of white smoke with a stripe of black out of his stack.

15_XDP1703

D&J Precision Machining created and donated fantastic looking piston-topped trophies that were awarded to the four winners over five classes.

16_XDP1703

With packed dyno and racing action from morning till deep into the night, the Firepunk family put on an outstanding show, proving the race of humble beginnings to be a time-tested event. Holding firmly to their grass roots (or more aptly, corn roots) origins, Firepunk continues to evolve their event and reach new fans. Their efforts also raised nearly $10,000 for The Hope Center, which is a cause near and dear to the Miller family. The crew looks forward to further building the scope of the races next year and hope to have you there as they do. See you next time.DW

SOURCE

DIESEL DOCTOR PORTABLE DYNO
814.884.0480

FIREPUNK DIESEL
614.733.3744
Firepunk.com

KOI DRAG RACING
859.576.7380

UNION COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS
937.644.8736
OhioUnionCountyFair.org

-ADVERTISEMENT-

 