The Kings of Pullers

Check out one of the many events we’ve provided coverage for. Diesel pullers are one of the major subdivisions of the diesel community, and below is an excellent reason why. These rigs compete with heavy modifications to see who can pull the weight the farthest. We’ve individually covered many diesel pullers, but seeing them compete takes it to the next level!

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

A perfect strong-man competition, these pull events are an excellent way to enter the diesel community. Competing in these competitions isn’t an impossible feat, but rather it takes dedication and meticulous planning to ensure the build progresses as expected. If you’re thinking about turning your diesel rig into a sled-puller, check out this article for some build tips. For a list of events like these, you can visit our home page, or check out coverage on our YouTube channel! DW