After a trip to Minnesota’s Grove Creek Raceway, the crown for owning the quickest and fastest four-wheel drive Allison is back in Nathan Bandstra’s hands. His regular cab Silverado 2500 HD went 5.61 at 132 mph through the eighth-mile while his five-speed Allison 1000 shifted flawlessly. A SoCal Diesel engine helped matters, along with spot-on TCM tuning from Silver Spoon Tuning. According to Bandstra, more power is still on tap, so expect an even quicker ET from this truck in the future. It’s worth noting that Bandstra has also been 8.99 at 158 mph in the quarter-mile…

Things are getting very interesting in the used car and truck market. Case in point, a low-mile OBS Ford just sold for $60,300 through Tom Wieck Realty & Auction. Yes, the truck had stupid low miles, with just 15,974 miles on the odometer. Yes, the truck is equipped with a 7.3L Power Stroke. And yes, the interior (as you would expect) is utterly immaculate. But, is it worth twice what a ’97 F-250 4×4 regular cab truck stickered for? It’s up to the market to decide, and right now the market is very green for dealers, sellers, and auctioneers.

This Friday and Saturday, the Outlaw Diesel Super Series pays its annual visit to Emerald Coast Dragway in Holt, Florida. The track goes hot at 4 p.m. Friday afternoon for shakedown runs and test ‘n tune. Racing classes will include the regular ODSS programming of Pro Dragster, Pro Mod, Pro Street, 5.90, 6.70, 7.70 Index, and ET Bracket, along with a Gas vs. Diesel category with big money on the line. In addition, an 8.0 Index class will be run. You can catch Rick Fletes’ wheels-up, Duramax-powered Chevelle at the Hardway Sunshine Showdown, too, an event he’s using as a warm-up for his Rocky Mountain Race Week tour.

Redesigned for 2022, Chevrolet has made some major changes in its 1500 series truck line. For diesel lovers, the most notable is a max towing increase for versions equipped with the 3.0L Duramax I-6. On ’22 models, peak towing is up 4,000 pounds to 13,300 pounds. Other enhancements include a new premium interior on LT trim and above, with a 13.4-inch diagonal color touchscreen coming standard, and Chevrolet’s all-new Super Cruise, a driver-assist technology available on High Country models that provides for hands-free driving on compatible roads. Cosmetically, every trim receives a fresh front fascia and grille which lowers the headlamps and that’s designed to emphasize Silverado’s strength and stability.

Small-Time Speed Shop’s EPA Fine Increases Tenfold

A recent interview between PRI President, Jamie Meyer and PFI Speed owner, Brent Leivestad, helped shed some light on PFI Speed’s recent interaction with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and its emissions-enforcement overreach. Following a surprise visit from the EPA, Leivestad said that a letter eventually arrived, stating that an $18,000 fine would be imposed on his company for selling aftermarket ECU’s—and that if it wasn’t paid within 30 days the amount could increase to as much as $180,000. According to PRI, there has never been a better time to get the RPM Act passed into law.

Remotely Identifying High-Polluting Vehicles

Project NEMO, started by the European Union, will get started across the pond with select pilot cities being equipped with a remote sensing technology capable of detecting gross polluting vehicles—and namely vehicles with compromised emission control systems. The remote sensing devices (or RSD’s) have the capacity to measure CO, NO, NO2, HC and opacity at 230 nm, all with a vehicle in free circulation on a roadway. Researchers have also proposed a methodology to identify high-emitting vehicles based on the remote NOx and/or CO emission results. In Spain, the civil police force has taken note of falling national DEF sales when they should be increasing. As a result, Madrid is the first city to adopt the NEMO emission scanning technology.

Riffraff Diesel—Helping You Perfect Your Power Stroke For Nearly 15 Years Now

Since 2008, Riffraff Diesel has been 100-percent committed to the Power Stroke community. The family-owned and operated company prides itself on building relationships with customers rather than making a quick sale, and that is reflected in the repeat business the Eagle Point, Oregon shop sees. From genuine Motorcraft replacement parts to high-quality aftermarket components to the upgrades it manufactures in-house, keeping you and your Ford truck on the road is the name of the game. Whether it’s a simple maintenance item, a set of bigger injectors, or a complete engine overhaul kit, Riffraff is a mainstay in the Power Stroke world.

