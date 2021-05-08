Stainless Diesel's Drag Strip Carver - Diesel World

Blink, and You Will Miss It!

Watching a diesel truck fly down the drag strip is certainly a fun pastime. Various companies operate their own drag racing divisions, as a way of testing their equipment and marketing their products. Stainless Diesel is an excellent example, with their incredible Cummins-powered rig. Below is a video of their truck flying down the strip, breaking PRs left and right!

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

If you think your truck can stand the challenge of drag racing, check out this article to get your build started! If you’re looking to attend some diesel events, check out the schedule on our homepage. If you cannot make some of the events, check out our YouTube page for coverage. DW