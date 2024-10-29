Life After Work: Brian Durf’s Incredible Truck Transformation

Picking Up Speed After Retirement

As every working day passes, most of us daydream about what it would finally be like to reach that oh-so-blissful era of retirement. Even though never having to wake up to report for work sounds like a literal dream, having that much extra time can propose other issues. What does one do to fill those free hours days to avoid becoming bored? You can only take so many naps during the day and play so much golf before you fall back into routines that may not be the retirement experienced you hoped for. So, what else can you do to make that well-deserved time off seem like an endless summer vacation? If you’re anything like Brian Durf of Carlisle, Pennsylvania, you go back to…WORK?! It didn’t sound right when he first broke it down to us, but he eventually sold his approach oh how he’s taking on his post-career years.

Brian was an aviation tech, so it’s safe to say that the zone of tinkering and problem solving is where he feels most comfortable. Once he bid that career goodbye, Brian turned his attention to becoming a machine operator as well as a small business owner. Aside from that, he was also able to spend much more time with his 2008 Dodge Ram 2500. For years, Brian always dreamt of applying his skills to push his truck to the extreme, and he found that retirement provided the opportunity. “I saw that building my Ram was a personal test of my limits of fabrication and ingenuity”, he adds. “’I’ve spent just over 8 years and roughly $150k (and climbing) to get it to this point, but there is so much more I am looking forward to doing with it.”

Unfortunately, Brian’s Dodge suffered a catastrophic engine failure that knocked it out of service for a while but eventually jump started the process of rebuilding the truck the way he ultimately envisioned it. The factory engine was scrapped and replaced with a newer 2016 Cummins 6.7L block sourced from UCF Machine in Brian’s hometown of Carlisle. The job still entailed a full rebuild and called for the replacement power plant to be significantly outfitted with an incredible selection of performance parts. Once the internals were well taken care of, Jason Schmuck of Schmuck Built was asked to create a one-off 5-inch exhaust system as well as 3.5-inch intercooler piping. A new 3-row aluminum radiator with a Keaton Samples upper coolant pipe, and dual Flex-A-Lite fans were also added to keep the 6.7L humming at an ideal operating temperature.

Next, a new transmission had to be located to properly back the Cummins engine. “The Ram was originally a G56 truck”, Brian says. “It was successfully swapped over to a FMVB 48RE thanks to the help of Chris Gelbaugh.” While in Chris’ hands, the new trans was beefed up with a fully built CG unit with billet intermediate/output shaft, a Sonnax 35-spline input, a Goerend torque converter and a Derale cooler that has been relocated underneath the bed. Before he knew it, Brian’s Dodge was back on the road and ready for many more custom touches to come.

Next, the Ram’s suspension setup was next to be dialed in. While Brian was mostly interested in leveling out the truck’s ride height, he also wished to increase its ride quality at the same time. Instead of lifting the front end to match the rear, he conducted a ‘reverse level’ by installing 2-inch drop shackles to adjust the position of the modified leaf spring packs. CalTracs traction bars were also added to the rear for increased handling prowess. CSS 2-inch drop springs were then thrown in to bring the Ram’s front end down enough to create a sportier appearance, and to better promote a much better ride, Viking dual adjustable shocks were added to all four corners. A 4th gen Ram upgraded steering box and a Bilstein 5100 Series stabilizer kit were also thrown into the mix to create a controlled steering input that Brian would soon appreciate during pedal-to-the-metal driving sessions.

To complete the chassis overhaul, a set of specially coated 22×10 Hostile Rage wheels covered in 305/45R22 Nitto 420V rubber earn style points while also creating excellent road contact. To properly balance the Ram’s newfound ability to propel itself forward with speed and agility, Power Stop rotors and Z36 brake pads were put in place to bring the truck to a quick, controlled halt when necessary.

The time finally arrived for Brian to turn his attention to the truck’s cosmetic appeal. For a fresh change in color, Brian selected Toyota Cement Gray Metallic for a cool, classy appearance. Bill Sheaffer & Son Auto Body, in Mount Holly Springs, Pennsylvania handled all necessary bodywork and painted finish. Once the paint dried, Brian then took the reins and applied the Lateral Acceleration logo, bolted on a Pro Tuning Lab black mesh grille, 5th gen Ram mirrors, carbon fiber mudflaps and an OEM Laramie front bumper and weld-in rear roll pan for good measure.

The Ram’s interior was the last item to be addressed, but Brian did not skimp out on the in-cab amenities. Reclining racing seats from Modify Street were put into position, all interior plastics were dyed black, a suede headliner was stitched and applied to the roof, and carbon fiber accent trim was added throughout the cab for a touch of heightened style. A custom center console was fabricated to house a 12-inch Kicker subwoofer, and to fully amplify the sound system, Infinity front and rear components were also wired up. An Eonon touchscreen infotainment unit was then mounted to the dash to allow for full control of the tunes, and Isspro instruments were added to give Brian an informed look at the Ram’s vital signs.

While this project didn’t come together overnight, Brian is very pleased with the outcome—and rightfully so. “My advice to others is to just trust the process and have faith”, he says. “Also, surround yourself with a supportive spouse. Thank you, Sarah!”

At a time when many folks reach the fork in the road regarding what to do after retirement, Brian’s choices and actions have shown that life doesn’t have to slow down once reaching a certain age. In fact, life can pick up speed in a much more fulfilling direction by choosing to invest in things that provide the most happiness and joy. “Take your time”, Brian adds. “Do things once by doing them right. Enjoy the experience and just have fun with it.”

2008 Dodge Ram 2500

Owner: Brian Durf

717 Outlaws

Carlisle, PA

Engine/Drivetrain

2016 Cummins 6.7L by UCF Machine, Carlisle, PA

Mahle .020 QSB pistons

Total Seal gapless rings

110 springs

Stage 3 Manton push rods

Stage 3 head assembly w/ new seats, seals, and guides

ARP 625 studs

3-angle valve job and recessed valves

GDP intake with grid delete

Exergy fuel injection and 12mm CP3

FASS 290 pump

Fleece coolant bypass

3-row aluminum radiator w/ Keaton Samples upper coolant pipe

Flex-A-Lite dual fans

Schmuck Built 3.5-inch intercooler piping w/ Vibrant VanJen couplings

Steed Speed headers

Custom 5-inch exhaust by Jason Schmuck

47/48RE transmission by Chris Gelbaugh, Mechanicsburg, PA

Fully built CG unit w/ billet intermediate/output shaft

B&M Stealth Magnum grip shifter

Goerend torque converter and billet flexplate

Custom front and rear driveshafts w/ Spicer U-joints and Hellman safety loops

Mag-Hytec rear diff cover

Chassis/Suspension

Frame smoothed and covered with KBS coating

CSS 2-inch front drop springs

CalTracs traction bars

Viking dual adjustable shocks front and rear

Reverse leveled (2 leafs and overload spacers removed)

2-inch drop shackles

Bilstein 5100 stabilizer

Wheels, Tires & Brakes

22×10 Hostile Rage wheels

305/45R22 Nitto 420V tires

Power Stop rotors and Z36 pads

ABS and master cylinder and hydroboost relocated to frame rail

Body & Paint

Toyota Cement Gray metallic paint by Bill Sheaffer & Son Autobody, Mount Holly Springs, PA

Lateral Acceleration logo graphic

Pro Tuning Lab black mesh grille

OEM Laramie bumper conversion

4th gen wheel well liners front and rear

Welded roll pan

5th gen Ram rearview mirrors

Carbon fiber mud flaps

Interior & Stereo

ModifyStreet reclining seats covered in vinyl/suede

Isspro gauges, factory-matched boost, EGT, drive pressure, oil, fuel rail PSI, trans temp

NRG steering wheel

Eonon touchscreen stereo

Custom center console 12-inch Kicker subs

Infinity front and rear component speakers

Interior plastics dyed black

Suede headliner

Carbon fiber accent trim

PHOTOS BY MACH 1 MEDIA