DRAG RACING 101

A BEGINNER’S GUIDE TO COLLECTING THE QUICKEST TIME SLIP POSSIBLE

As winter draws to a close and you brace yourself for spring and better driving weather, there is a lot to look forward to. For many, warmer temps mean they’ll be hitting the drag strip. Whether it’s to follow the racing organization they run points in (such as ODSS), to find out if the changes they performed over the winter yield quicker elapsed times, or they’re just looking to mix things up at the local test ‘n tune, drag racing is on their minds. This could be you. Trust us, there is a track in your area and an event on the calendar that’s intended for you and your diesel. For a lot of you it’ll be the first time you’ve ever pulled into the staging lanes—and that’s OK. If any sport is to grow, there has to be newcomers willing to give it a shot.

Like any form of competition, there are a thousand things to learn in order to be competitive. From race prep to staging to the actual race itself to collecting your time slip and analyzing the data, drag racing is much more than simply lining up and matting the go pedal. For the A to Z basics, we’ve got you covered this month. Next month, we want to see you in the staging lanes. Follow the tips and tricks listed here and you’ll be able to hit the ground running when you decide to become more than a spectator.