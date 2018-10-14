TESTING FLEECE PERFORMANCE ENGINEERING’S63MM VNT CHEETAH FOR 6.7L FORDS

With the clean diesel era now in full swing,enthusiasts are beginning to embraceemissions-compliant performance. After all,most of us don’t want to blatantly void thewarranty on our $80,000 trucks, or go tearinginto a brand-new vehicle. Thankfully, fearsof trashing the diesel particulate filter and blowing throughgallon after gallon of DEF have begun to subside—and inthe case of this article, it’s been proven that the 6.7L PowerStroke can support 580 rwhp with the factory emissionssystems in place. The hidden benefit of making DPF-onmodifications is that no one else will expect your truck to runso strong. The modern diesel sleeper is a smokeless truck.They’ll never see it coming.

During in-house testing of their own ’18 F-350, the folks at FleecePerformance Engineering discovered that custom tuning couldpush the new Fords into the 540hp range—but they also knewmore power could be gleaned from added airfl ow. And sinceFleece is in the business of building high-fl ow, direct-replacementvariable-geometry turbochargers—namely the renowned VNTCheetah line—the crew set about designing a drop-in unit forthe 6.7L Power Stroke. To see the fi nished product installed andtested we trekked over to Fleece’s Brownsburg, Indiana, facility. Bythe end of the day the company’s tuned, emissions-friendly duallywould pick up another 40 rwhp with the 63mm Cheetah in the mix.

If you’re looking to give your tuned 6.7L Ford a competitive edge,this stealthy turbo upgrade is just right for you.

THE MODERN DIESEL SLEEPER IS ASMOKELESS TRUCK. THEY’LL NEVERSEE IT COMING.

