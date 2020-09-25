5 SURPRISINGLY LOWERED GM DIESELS

How Low Can You Go?

These trucks are about as low as you can go before your borderline scraping the ground. These diesel trucks took a different approach to modifications as typically most diesels are lifted with a kit or larger tires. By lowering the stance, these trucks give off an impression almost of the classy Cadillac low-riders from southern Los Angeles or the JDM crew with their lowered and modified imports. Either way, these trucks are bad-ass and still pack a punch under the hood. The benefit of the lowered truck stance is that in drag racing, there’s less air resistance slowing the truck down, allowing optimized speed and acceleration. Whatever the application, if you plan on lowering your truck, consider your environment. If you live somewhere that has a lot of bumps, divots, or potholes in the roads, then stay away from the lowered aesthetic. If that’s your situation, don’t fret, one way to overcome this problem is also to install an air-ride suspension that essentially lifts the truck, giving it more clearance when going over elevated or depressed surfaces. These kits sometimes can be pricey, so be aware of what you’re willing to spend to stick to the ground while driving your diesel rig. If you got a diesel truck lower than this that deserves to be on the list, post pictures of it on Instagram or Facebook, tag Diesel World and we’ll check it out!