Not many companies can say they’ve been in the diesel performance market as long as Edge Products of Ogden, Utah, can. As leaders in the electronic performance market since the late ’90s, Edge Products hosted its 16th annual Weekend on the Edge Dyno and Sled Pull event this past September. As in years past, this unique gathering of everything diesel brings out some of the best of the best to compete at the sled pull track and more than a hundred entries for the dyno competition. Jared Venz, Marketing Manager for PowerTeq, parent company of Edge Products, says more than 4,000 fans and 200 competitors joined in for the weekend of fun. The competition and open house held at Edge headquarters in Ogden was put together with the help of the Northwest Dyno Circuit as one of the final stops of the 2016 season. Running both of Edge’s in-house dynos as well as the all-new mobile Superflow of the NWDC, the three dyno crews were able to strap 107 trucks between 8 in the morning and 3 in the afternoon, when things wrapped up and everyone headed over to the nearby sled pull track. Vendors and event sponsors had booths set up at both venues displaying their latest products and talking with spectators throughout the day. A catered lunch, giveaways, and plenty of good diesel talk was the perfect way to spend a beautiful fall Saturday.

Inside one of two in-house chassis bays at the Edge Products headquarters, the Edge team worked hard all day making sure each truck was in and out quickly for testing. Years of practice and state-of-the-art equipment ensured accurate numbers that most owners were very happy with.

Piloted by Bob Millican for the event, Shawn Baca’s “Master Shredder” made an appearance and absolutely annihilated the competition on the dyno in both compound turbo and unlimited classes. With 2,113 hp on fuel only and 2,570 hp on a small shot of nitrous, this was the show stopper for the day. Nothing like triple turbos screaming at 100+ pounds of boost to set the mood…

Jim Mulrooney made the trip up from California with his 7.3L Power Stroke for the 2.6 Inducer class. While Fords aren’t usually known for their performance on the sled pull track, this particular one is set up to plant every bit of power it makes and placed third in the class with a 251ft hook.

Trucks were lined up clear down the street early Saturday morning for their chance to spin the rollers. S tarting at 8am, the Northwest Dyno Circuit and Edge Products crew ended up with 107 trucks tested.

From the hit Discovery Channel TV series “Diesel Brothers”, the Diesel Sellerz crew unveiled their latest creation at Weekend on the Edge. This LMM Duramax-powered monster truck rides on a completely custom built chassis with enough tire to crush just about anything in its way.

Overall, Edge Products paid out more than $25,000 to the top finishers in every class, with some drivers taking home a healthy wad of cash for placing in multiple events. After sixteen years of experience, Edge Products knows how to put on a diesel party the right way. Weekend on the Edge 2016 was a major success for everyone involved and we can’t wait for the next one to come around next fall.DW