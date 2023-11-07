As a devoted enthusiast of custom and performance diesel vehicles, It’s with great excitement that I take on the role of Editor-at-Large for Diesel World Magazine. I understand the unique place these machines hold in the automotive world and the passionate community that surrounds them. I am honored to be entrusted with leading the editorial direction of this esteemed publication, and I am committed to taking Diesel World to new heights.

For over five years, I have had the privilege of creating our brand Mach1 Media, producing content that speaks to the hearts of diesel vehicle enthusiasts. I am grateful for the experiences and I am eager to bring that expertise to Diesel World. Together with the dedicated team of writers, photographers, and editors, we will continue to deliver high-quality content that resonates with diesel enthusiasts worldwide.

Over the last few months, we have been hard at work to bring you fresh and captivating content. Our coverage of events like Music City Showdown, Carlisle Truck Nats, and Shields Diesel Extravaganza will provide you with an inside look at the latest trends and innovations in the diesel industry. I am particularly excited about the upcoming features, including the TwinTurbo 6 L wagon and the 50s GMC powered by a daily driven 500 hp 7.3 L Power Stroke. These stories celebrate the ingenuity and passion that drive our community forward.

At Diesel World, we recognize the importance of honoring the past while embracing the future. Our tribute features to some old trucks that may not have received the spotlight they deserved in their time pay homage to the roots of our culture. As we move forward, we will continue to celebrate the diverse aspects of the diesel lifestyle, from classic rigs to cutting-edge performance machines.

As we embark on this journey together, I invite you, our loyal readers, to join us in celebrating the diesel lifestyle. Your passion and dedication fuel our drive to deliver the most insightful reviews, comprehensive technical articles, and captivating feature stories. Together, let’s make Diesel World Magazine an even greater testament to the power of community and the love of diesel vehicles.

I am thrilled to be a part of this incredible community, and I promise to uphold the legacy of Diesel World Magazine while exploring new horizons. Thank you for your unwavering support, and I look forward to sharing this exciting journey with all of you.

Sincerely,

Tucker Harris, Editor-at-Large