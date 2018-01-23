FLEECE PERFORMANCE DIESEL SHOWDOWN

Earning a motorsports win at Indy has to be among the most coveted win there is and the crew at Fleece Performance Engineering gave sled pullers another chance to take one home. On June 25, 2016, around 2,000 diesel enthusiasts came to the famous Lucas Oil Raceway at Indianapolis to cheer on their favorite diesel truck sled pullers as three Pro Pulling League classes did battle against the sled to see who could drag it the farthest down the track. The three PPL professional classes were joined by Work Stock and 2.5 classes to close out the night, allowing five drivers to celebrate an Indy win.

While last year’s event had diesel drag racing, a shown- shine competition and dyno testing in addition to the sled pull to close out the full day of diesel fun, a scheduling mishap at the track this year only afforded the Fleece team the sled pull grounds while another event was taking place on the dragstrip. There was a large vendor area/manufacturer’s midway for enthusiasts to peruse throughout the afternoon and allow them to check out the latest and greatest performance parts from some of the biggest names in the performance diesel world. Temporary grandstands filled quickly and remained full through most of the night, but there was plenty of overflow seating in the grass area along the track for people to enjoy seating on their own chairs with canopies to protect them from the sun through the afternoon.

THE ACTION BEGINS

Pulling action got underway at around six o’clock in the afternoon, starting with the Limited Pro Stock PPL class followed by the Pro Stock and Super Stock PPL classes. Once the big boys of sled pulling finished their night at around 11:00, the Fleece team started with the Work Stock class and wrapped up with the 2.5 class to close out the night of pulling just before one a.m. Forty-two trucks hooked in the three PPL Pro classes while twenty-seven trucks hooked in the Fleece classes for a total of sixty-nine trucks hooking to the Lowry sled throughout the night. The largest class of the night was the Super Stock class followed by the Limited Pro Stock and Work Stock classes.

Follow along over the next few pages to check out the action we were able to catch from the sidelines of the pull and browse through the results to see how your favorite truck finished. The crew at Fleece Performance is planning the Indy event for the summer of 2017 with the whole gamut of diesel performance represented again including drag racing, dyno competition, show-n-shine and sled pulls. Check out their website at FleecePerformance.com for the latest info and plan to be there; we’re sure that you’ll be glad you did. After all Indy is a special place and whether you’re a spectator or a competitor you can have fun—and maybe even bring home new bragging rights. We’ll see you there! DW

