Mike’s Custom Kenworth W900: A Masterpiece of Power and Precision

Mike’s Custom-built Kenworth W900 Dump Truck

If this isn’t the first issue of Diesel World you’ve flipped through, we bet you’ve already noticed that while we are always a fan of a big truck, we rarely ever see a beast this large grace our pages. (If this is your first Diesel World, welcome! Stick around for a while. As long as you’re a diesel fan, there’s something here for you.) And if a truck this large isn’t enough to turn your head, then the little details that bring it all together are sure to pull you in.

Dreamed, designed, and spec’d by owner Michael Babino of East Meadow, NY, this 2020 Kenworth W900B dump truck, meticulously customized and fabricated, stands as a true testament to the passion and artistry of its owner. It’s more than just a looker, though that spotless Dark Jade Metallic paint might convince you otherwise. Once you’ve had a chance to take in the whole array of customizations Babino has made to the truck, you’ll be able to appreciate the fine tuning, careful collection of just the right parts, and commitment to perfection that this truck stands for.

J&J Truck Bodies in Summerset, PA custom built the dump body, then handed things over to J. Ferrell Custom Trucks in Gap, PA for a series of mods that have brought us to where the truck is today.

Beneath that classic Dark Jade Metallic paint job lies an Eaton 18-speed transmission, a testament to the commitment to both power and precision. A versatile and robust gearbox designed for heavy-duty commercial vehicles, the Eaton gives Babino exceptional control over the truck’s acceleration, deceleration, and efficient power delivery across various driving conditions, as well as improved fuel efficiency and durability.

This Kenworth W900B is not just a showstopper—it’s a performance powerhouse tailored for a driver who demands excellence on the road. That serious transmission upgrade pairs with a New Wave Air Ride rear drive axle rated for a whopping 46,000 lbs. This innovative axle also offers adjustable ride heights, optimizing performance and fuel efficiency based on load conditions. A smooth ride and superior driving experience are the obvious wins, but bulking up his axles also increases the truck’s overall efficiency, and will give it a longer lifespan as long as it’s in use.

We all love the symphony of a diesel engine, but we also know it’s incomplete without the deep rumble resonating from a powerful exhaust system. In the case of this Kenworth, a 7-inch Dynaflex exhaust ensures that the roar of the engine is not just heard but felt. Of course, the added benefit of easier breathing for the engine is a bonus, too.

Throughout the vehicle, you’ll see classic “watermelon” glass lights. A hallmark of heavy-duty beasts like this, they provide top quality illumination from bumper to bumper. The 5 on the roof just kick off the list, which also includes 2 more alongside the cab and one in front of the breather, among others. And the watermelons aren’t the only lights the Kenworth is rocking. Light boxes 4-inch round lights create an underglow, while more illuminate in a light box from the front installed behind the Valley Chrome tapered bumper.

As for the interior of this truck, a few customizations blend seamlessly into the factory Kenworth cabin. A custom, painted aluminum floor and painted dash lay the groundwork for the whole setup. A Banjo steering wheel painted to match is just one detail that brings the design to the next level. The next things that grab our attention are the Sparetime Fabrication custom door panels and rear CB tray. To finish it off, the whole cabin received a button tuck to match and pay homage to the classic factory Kenworth button tuck.

From the playful glass watermelons adorning this truck’s exterior, to its powerhouse engine and precision chassis, every modification tells a story of passion and craftsmanship. It’s the perfect blend of performance and aesthetics and speaks to Babino’s commitment, talent, and style.

2020 KENWORTH W900B

OWNER

Michael Babino

East Meadow, NY

ENGINE

Eaton 18 speed transmission

7-inch Dynaflex exhaust

CHASSIS

Custom cab panels and tank fairings

New Wave Air Ride rear drive axle rates for 46,000 lbs

Air Ride front axle

BODY/PAINT

Dark Jade metallic paint

Made light boxes with 4-inch round lights for underglow

5 glass watermelons on roof

Breather screens chopped down, fabbed a stainless panel with one watermelon light in front of a breather

Fabbed cab and two panels with two watermelon lights

Valley Chrome tapered bumper with custom lightbox behind, painted to match truck

Lifetime lug and chrome oil covers

Stainless tank fairing and step covers

Tkane rear hub covers

Custom stainless light panel in front of drop axle with 4 4-inch round lights

Sparetime Fab door panels and rear CB tray

INTERIOR/STEREO