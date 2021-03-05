Golden State Diesel Fest - April 24th 2021 - Sacramento - Diesel World

April 24th – Sacramento Raceway, California
Diesel World LIVE: Golden State Diesel Fest
The Hole Shot Series, Sacramento Raceway, Street Trucks and Diesel World are teaming up for one epic event in NorCal truck country. Come on out and compete or just to watch all the action. Event will also be live streamed on our Facebook page for those who can’t make it.
Drag racing (diesel only, and Fun Runs open to all), dyno competition (open to all trucks/diesels), Show ‘n Shine (open to all trucks), vendor row.
Part of the Hole Shot Series, racers will be competing for a chance at over $20k in payouts.
Show Off Series Truck Show, owners will compete for a chance at $5k in total payouts.
Northwest Dyno Circuit competitors will have the chance to win their share of the pot (amount TBD on event day)
All tickets available on event day at the gate.
General Admission: $20 adults; 12 and under Free
Parking outside venue: Free
Dyno: $70 for 2 pulls
Drags: Hole Shot Series
Pro Dragster – $100 entry
Pro Mod – $100 entry
Pro Street – $100 entry
6.70 Index – $80 entry
7.70 Index – $80 entry
ET Bracket – $40
Drag Racing Fun Runs: $20
Truck Show, Show Off Series: $25 per vehicle entered
Gates open at 7am.
