1952 Dodge Power Wagon with 5.9L Cummins

Cummins Powered 4-door 1952 dodge power wagon

Desert Power Wagons, located in Castle Hayne, North Carolina, proudly presents our latest bespoke masterpiece — a breathtaking 5.9L 24-valve High-Output Cummins ® Turbo Diesel-powered 4-door 1952 Dodge Power Wagon.

As any vintage Power Wagon owner knows, while they are very cool to look at, they are horrible to drive. They are unbearably slow, too noisy, have an uncomfortable seating position, vague maneuvering, and the list goes on. In 2017, the Desert Power Wagons team set out to change that distinction. While retaining the awesome beauty of the classic Power Wagon lines, we decided to make these trucks modern, comfortable, daily drivers.

Updated Dodge Power Wagons from Desert Power Wagons off er exceptional acceleration, upgraded suspension systems, precise power steering, modern power brakes, efficient heating and air conditioning, heated power seats, keyless entry, enhanced sound deadening, surround-view cameras, 12-volt synchronized electric windshield wipers, cruise control, and more. We forged the rugged Power Wagon into the 21st century.

Crafted with over 3,500 hours of precision and skilled labor, this staggering build was completed by our team of Master Craftsmen in April 2024. Based on a stout Ram 2500 SLT 4×4, it’s powered by the dauntless 5.9L 24-valve High-Output Cummins ® Turbo Diesel inline six-cylinder engine, matched to a smooth-shifting 48RE 4-speed automatic transmission. The heavy-duty NV271 manual shift-on-the-fly transfer case ensures that all four wheels receive the full force of its 305 horsepower and 555 pound-feet of torque when needed.

The heavy-duty front and rear axles loaded with 4.56:1 Yukon Gear ® high performance ring & pinion gear sets are situated on the new, powder coated custom frame by an incredible 4-link custom suspension system featuring Eibach ® Race Off -Road 3” coilover springs coupled with front and rear King Shocks ® 3” performance racing internal bypass coil-over adjustable shocks with remote reservoirs and compression adjustability. It is also equipped with Rancho ® steering stabilizers, and an adjustable Moog ® track bar that works to reduce body roll and sway when you head well off the beaten path.

The vehicle stands on brushed black 20” x 10” 4Play ® 4P70 ® wheels wrapped with super-aggressive 37” x 12.5” Maxxis ® Razr ® MT mud terrain tires. The Razr ® MT was engineered with know-how gained from Maxxis’ involvement in off -road racing, featuring an off -road compound with new chemical fillers for maximum tear and chip resistance as well as tread life. The innovative armor sidewall design maximizes sidewall traction and puncture resistance, and the new dual-core body-ply technology packs additional casing strength for superior durability and toughness.

To stop this behemoth, we’ve installed Wilwood ® Tactical Extreme ™ TX6R ™ Big Brakes front and rear, with radial mounted six-piston calipers, massive 16” GT-60 directional-vane Spec-37 alloy rotors, and braided stainless steel lines to deliver consistent stopping power and extreme-duty durability under sustained high heat for the ultimate in braking performance.

The all-new body was expertly finished in pristine Absolute Black Pearl at our in-house body and paint facility. At the front end, the vehicle showcases the distinctive vertical grille and radiator surround above the unmistakable bumperettes, giving way to the fl owing front fenders with teardrop headlights and signature wide running boards. For modern and precise illumination, LED headlamps have been fitted as well as a pair of Rigid Industries ® 3” x 3” LED reverse lights . The hand-hewn solid oak wood bed floor with Bedwood ® stainless steel bed slats brings an upscale touch to this military-inspired workhorse.

Amp Research ® PowerStep ™ XL power side steps make entering and exiting the passenger cabin easy, whether it’s through the front doors or the slick rear suicide doors. And, inside is where you’ll find the real magic of this incredible Desert Power Wagon. The very-well-appointed cockpit is complete with distressed “Pinecone” leather upholstered heated front sport seats, a three-passenger rear seat with matching upholstery, and a luxurious charcoal Alcantara headliner. Behind the GT Performance ® GT-9 Retro Cobra wooden steering wheel mounted on the Ididit ® tilt steering column , you’ll fi nd an impressive, tastefully upgraded driver command center at the heart of the classic Power Wagon dash.

Modern Dakota Digital ® RTX gauges relay all of the vehicle’s vital information to the driver while paying homage to the classic, vintage appearance. Climate control is handled via a Vintage Air ® Gen II heating, air conditioning, and defrost system distributed through brushed aluminum Vintage Air ® ProLine ™ Venturi louvers for year-round comfort.

The state-of-the-art infotainment system includes an Atoto ® S8 Android-based 7-inch HD capacitive touch-screen head unit with wireless Apple CarPlay ® and Android Auto ® , dual Bluetooth ® , built-in Digital Signal Processor, and GPS navigation. The audio experience is enhanced by a rich-sounding Rockford Fosgate ® speaker array including a Rockford Fosgate ® Punch ® P3S 8” dual voice coil subwoofer, backed by a Kenwood ® eXcelon X802-5 5-channel, Class-D 1600 watt amplifier with a Kenwood ® KCA-RC01A wired remote subwoofer level controller. The fully-integrated, high-definition Atoto ® AC-HD03LR 360º bird’s-eye view camera plus a wide-angle front-view camera ensures reversing and tight parking lot maneuvers are a breeze.

Convenient amenities include central locking, keyless entry, cruise control, front and rear power windows, LED ambient interior lighting, a leather-wrapped center console with a deep storage cubby, USB charging points, and two oversized aluminum cup holders.

Below are the highlights of this groundbreaking build:

5.9L 24-valve High-Output Cummins ® Turbo Diesel engine (305 HP | 555 LB.FT.)

48RE 4-speed automatic transmission

Heavy-duty NV271 manual shift-on-the-fl y transfer case (2H | 4H | 4L | N)

Wilwood ® Tactical Extreme ™ TX6R ™ Big Brakes front and rear

Custom 4-link suspension with King Shocks ® and Eibach ® Race Off -Road coilover springs

20” x 10” 4Play ® 4P70 ® wheels

37” x 12.5” Maxxis ® Razr ® MT mud terrain tires

B&M ® Super-Duty race shifter cables

Custom stainless steel exhaust

E-Stopp ® push-button electric parking and emergency brake

Vintage Air ® Gen II heating, air conditioning, and defrost system

GT Performance ® GT-9 Retro Cobra wooden steering wheel

Ididit ® tilt steering column

Amp Research ® PowerStep ™ XL power side steps

Newport Engineering ® 12-volt synchronized electric windshield wipers

Viper ® keyless entry system with remote starting

Hopkins Towing Solutions ® Multi-Tow 4-fl at to 7 blade and 4-fl at trailer wiring adapter

Ambient LED interior lighting

New body panels, glass, weatherstripping, and seals …and much, much more!

Desert Power Wagons is an authentic automotive atelier that meticulously handcrafts each vehicle one at a time. The finished products are nothing short of heirloom-quality investments, a rarity in today’s crowded automotive marketplace. These improvements in performance, comfort, safety, and reliability, all without sacrificing the simplicity and rugged charm of the original Dodge Power Wagon, exemplify the remarkable synergy of modern innovation and cherished motoring heritage. A Desert Power Wagon is the ultimate choice for discerning automotive enthusiasts who demand only the finest.

For additional information about this vehicle and to explore our other bespoke masterpieces, please visit our website at DesertPowerWagons.com or call/text us directly on +1 (877) 797-9246 . We’ll be delighted to provide you with a Facetime ® walkaround, answer any questions, and guide you through the process to help you decide to purchase or commission YOUR Desert Power Wagon. We can assist with shipping and, depending on your location, may even deliver it to you personally. Better yet, make arrangements to fl y into our local airport (ILM) just 5 miles away to view and test drive this classic 5.9L 24-Valve High-Output Cummins ® Turbo Diesel-Powered 4-Door 1952 Dodge Power Wagon — then DRIVE ONE HOME!