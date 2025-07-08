New Parts Counter: July Edition

New Parts Counter

2015-2016 Allison T87 TCM

Dan’s brand new pre-programmed TCM comes with your choice of either OEM factory calibrations or its enhanced calibrations.

The benefits of Dan’s enhanced TCM include:

Improved throttle response

Revised shift strategies for better shift RPM and quality

Improved torque converter lock-up

Increased MPG

Extended transmission life

Works with factory or aftermarket ECM programming

This plug-and-play TCM is delivered right to your door and takes roughly 5 minutes to install

No dealer visit

No core required

Limited lifetime warranty

Dan’s Diesel Performance

www.dansdieselperformance.com

2001-2005 2500/3500 Duramax 4-inch Cat-Back Exhaust

Designed to provide maximum performance and value to the Armor Lite Series, this exhaust system from MBRP features 100% aluminized steel at a no-nonsense price. These systems are designed to provide renowned MBRP performance and sound to those who are operating on a tight budget. Featuring a two-piece tail pipe and bolt-on hangers, these systems fit and perform just like MBRP’s more expensive series at a price point that cannot be beaten. All MBRP Performance exhaust systems are designed and manufactured to the same exacting specifications regardless of material grade.

MBRP Performance

www.mbrpexhauststore.com

EGR Cooler for 3.0L EcoDiesel

The RAM / Jeep 3.0L EcoDiesel EGR cooler from Bullet Proof Diesel features the latest, patented H-Core technology. This new interior tube design makes the internal structure more forgiving, and thus allows this EGR cooler to survive through heating/cooling cycles as well as thermal events long after most EGR coolers fail.

Bullet Proof Diesel

www.bulletproofdiesel.com

2013-2022 Ford 6.7L Power Stroke Rear Brake Pad and Rotor Kit

Doc’s rear brake pad and rotor kit delivers ultimate braking power and ensures durability for heavy-duty diesel trucks. This all-in-one kit pairs Doc’s Severe-Duty Rear Brake Pads with the High Carbon Rear Brake Rotor Set to ensure powerful, consistent, and quiet stopping under even the toughest driving conditions.

Doc’s Diesel

www.docsdiesel.com

BladeRunner Intake Manifold for 1999.5-2003 7.3L Power Stroke

The new BladeRunner manifold kit for the popular 7.3L Power Stroke is constructed of cast A356-T6 aluminum and features the patented MDV (Multiple Directional Vane) technology, which helps increase intake velocity for increased flow, lower EGTs, improved MPG, and faster turbo spool-up times. This system contains one BladeRunner intake manifold, which outflows the factory unit by 18% and one BladeRunner turbo outlet manifold that outflows the factory unit by 15%. The BladeRunner is a direct bolt-on system that includes all hardware and brackets required for an easy installation. These manifolds also come with ⅛-inch NPT ports for nitrous, gauges, or testing probes.

AFE Power

www.afepower.com

1998.5-2017 Dodge Cummins Heavy-Duty Chromoly Pushrods

DAP’s heavy-duty 24v 4340 chromoly ⅜-inch .095 wall pushrods support up to 750hp.

Diesel Auto Power

www.dieselautopower.com