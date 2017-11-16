Industrial Injection has been home to some of the highest horsepower diesel trucks on the planet for a number of years now, so it should come as no surprise that they host their own dyno day at their Salt Lake City shop. As a part of the Northwest Dyno Circuit’s tour, a number of classes were available for entry, from stock to unlimited, and everything in between.

In addition to the three dynos on the premises (more than we’ve ever seen at any event), there were a number of diesel race vehicles, as well as show stoppers. Welderup (the shop behind Discovery Channel’s “Vegas Rat Rods” show) had a unique Caterpillar-powered ride there, Industrial Injection had a couple of their race trucks on display, and Weaver Customs brought its unreal “TorC” Cuda. The lines and attention to detail on the Cuda were second to none, and the compound-turbo, 6.7L-powered Cummins was fitted in the cleanest engine bay we’ve ever seen.

With a long day of full-power pulls ahead, the festivities started at 9:00 A.M. sharp, with all three dynos available for competitors to use. The trucks at Industrial were a wide cross-section of the diesel public, as everything from brand-new ’15 or ’16 trucks to OBS Power Strokes could be seen lined up for their turn to run on the rollers. We saw license plates from all over–Utah of course, but Idaho and Wyoming were also well represented.

Between Industrial Injection’s in-shop dyno and the outdoor Superflows, a vendors row was available for parts perusing, as competitors and spectators alike could check out the latest in turbos, tuners, hard parts, and vehicle accessories. With companies like ATS, Premier Performance and Edge on hand, there was something for just about everyone.

The dyno day started with a large group of Stock class trucks. because of its compound turbo setup, 6.4L Fords were separated into a different class. It’s a good thing they were, as Taylor Wood’s 645 horsepower run in his Ford dwarfed the top non-6.4L power reading; Austin Elmore’s 557 horsepower pull. Modified Single saw the winner flirting with the four-digit mark, as Dan Madden’s Duramax cranked out an impressive 940 rear-wheel horsepower with an 88mm turbo.

A big step up in performance took place in the Compound Turbo and Unlimited classes, which saw a number of competitors blast past the coveted 1,000 horsepower mark. In Compound Turbo, Justin Archibald hit 1,056 horsepower, good enough for Fourth, while Louie Fichtmer was in Third with 1,081 to the wheels. From there it was a big jump to Mike Mikstes’ ride which made an incredible 1,271 hp pull, that was just edged out by Jason Schaffer at 1,282 hp for the win. Unlimited saw the highest power numbers of the competition, with Dan Madden making an impressive 1,237 hp with nitrous, and Trevor Peterson taking the overall win with a huge 1,357 hp reading from his Duramax.

As the day went on, more and more thunder clouds loomed in the distance, and in the early afternoon, Industrial Injection’s dyno day unfortunately had to be shorted due to rain. Still, with the amount of dynos on hand, more than 70 trucks were able to hit the rollers to see what they were made of. With the amount of hard work and dedication put forth by Industrial Injection and the NWDC, 2016 was definitely a year to remember.

Results (Presented by the NWDC)

Stock Diesel

Driver/Horsepower

Austin Elsmore 557 Robert Gonzales 524 Ben Nehil 513 Brad Puls 509 Julio Lara 484 Jordan Lochhead 484 Colton Watkins 470 Jeff Muir 467 Robert Davis 466 Jordan Willie 465 Brenden Anderson 464 Hunter Lloyd 447 John Dickerson 442 Allen Wolfe 439 Dakota Slaugh 432 Austin Lloyd 414 Cody Cole 398 Zane Anderson 310 Jeremy Williams 305 Payton Gonzales 291 Hadley Russell 179

Stock Diesel (6.4L Ford)

Driver/Horsepower

Taylor Wood 645 John Walker 625 Justin Bishop 570

Modified Single

Driver/Horsepower

Dan Madden 940 Matt Logan 836 Trent Hibberd 787 Robert Hinton 733 Skyler Farley 732 Trent Burke 731 Cody Bramwell 692 Levi Royer 661 Kelly Gause 645 Jake Bolen 630 John Milligan 617 Andy Hensley 585 Brian McKay 560 Zachary Palacious 554 Craig Morgan 513 Tyler Saby 496 Casey Ingersoll 488 Shawn Smith 471 Zach Gibson 457 Tyler Murphy 416 Challis Anderson 375

Compound Turbo

Driver/Horsepower

Jason Schaffer 1,282 Mike Mikstes 1,271 Louie Fichtmer 1,081 Justin Archibald 1,056 Tyler Stevensen 873 Randy Jones 824 David Dudleston 784 Dustin Davis 747 Zach Farber 740 Bart Timothy 707 Bob Berends 698 Vantz Potts 688 Derick Dayton 658 Alex Brown 644 Nick Wagner 606 Brady Christensen 543 Caleb Ward 518 Casey Adams 507 Coy Manwill 204

Unlimited

Driver/Horsepower

Trevor Peterson 1,357 Dan Madden 1,237 Cody Hopkins 1,073

Sidebar: (With images 19; 20; 21)

Premier Performance’s SIX PACK

As a parts wholesaler for a majority of the diesel industry, Premier Performance wanted to build something to showcase the parts they sell, and ended up with one of the wildest creations to come down the pike in a while. Dubbed the “Six Pack” thanks to the six Nitrous Express bottles in the bed, Premier was quick to point out that the Six Pack wasn’t just a show queen; it could make power too. Strapped to Industrial Injection’s inertia dyno, the rod made 845 horsepower on fuel, and then a wild 1,046 with two out of the six bottles open. Power also came on so fast when the boost and nitrous hit on the second run, that the truck went from 600 horsepower at 105 mph, to more than 1,000 at 110 mph; just a few tenths of a second later. While there were trucks that made more power, none were more violent or awesome than Premier’s Six Pack.

